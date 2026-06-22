Philadelphia to Host Historic USA-England Men’s Amateur Soccer Showdown on Friday, June 26th at Drexel University The Transatlantic Cup championship trophy features an original Georgian Silver Cream Jug which was made in England in 1776.

Transatlantic Cup Championship Features Reigning National Champions from the U.S. and England during America 250 & World Cup Summer

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Philadelphia welcomes the world during FIFA World Cup 2026 and America celebrates the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, a unique international soccer event will bring together two nations whose histories have been intertwined for centuries.On Friday, June 26, reigning United States Amateur Soccer Association National Amateur Cup champion West Chester United SC will face England's Arthurian League Representative Team in the inaugural Transatlantic Cup at Drexel University's Vidas Athletic Complex (4300 Powelton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.Tickets for this Friday’s Transatlantic Cup match are on sale online through the West Chester United SC website. Adult admission is $16, child admission is $11 and there are special family and group rates available as well. Gates open at 6 p.m.In addition, there is a free youth soccer clinic at Vidas Athletic Complex featuring athletes and coaches from both the US and England teams, on Thursday, June 25 at 5:30 p.m.Friday’s Transatlantic Cup championship match will feature the reigning amateur champions of the United States and England in what organizers hope will become a lasting international tradition.Taking place just blocks from the birthplace of American independence and amid the excitement surrounding World Cup competition throughout the region, the event represents a rare meeting of two distinct soccer cultures connected by a shared passion for the game."It is the perfect time and the perfect place for this match," said West Chester United SC Head Coach Blaise Santangelo. "We're bringing together the amateur champions of two countries in one of America's most historic cities during the biggest soccer summer our country has ever experienced. Winning the National Amateur Cup was a tremendous accomplishment for our club. This is the cherry on top."For West Chester United SC, the opportunity comes on the heels of one of the most successful periods in club history. Founded in 1976, the Chester County-based organization captured the 2025 National Amateur Cup championship, becoming the first Philadelphia-area club to win the nation's oldest and most prestigious amateur soccer tournament since 1974. The victory also secured the club a place in the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.The visiting Arthurian League Representative Team brings a very different, yet equally compelling, history to Philadelphia.Founded in 1961, the Arthurian League consists of more than 50 clubs connected to some of England's most historic independent schools, several of which trace their origins back centuries. Many of those institutions played a significant role in the earliest days of organized football in England, including participation in some of the first FA Cup Finals during the late 19th century.The Arthurian League earned its place in the Transatlantic Cup after winning the FA Inter-League Cup, England's premier competition for representative amateur sides. Unlike West Chester United SC, which is a single club representing the United States, the Arthurian League team is assembled from top players throughout the league, creating an all-star squad representing one of England's most respected amateur football organizations."This is not simply another exhibition match," Santangelo said. "These players are making a commitment to travel across the Atlantic because they believe in amateur soccer and the opportunity to be part of something special. We believe the fans will recognize that."The timing could hardly be more fitting.Less than 24 hours before the Transatlantic Cup, Philadelphia will host a FIFA World Cup match at Philadelphia Stadium (Lincoln Financial Field). The following day, England will face Panama at New York/New Jersey Stadium (MetLife Stadium) in the NYC metropolitan area. Organizers believe the event offers local supporters and international visitors alike an opportunity to experience the game at its grassroots level while celebrating soccer's rich traditions on both sides of the Atlantic.In addition to the match itself, organizers are planning community engagement activities, including a free youth soccer clinic and other outreach initiatives designed to connect local families with players and officials from both countries."We want this to be more than a game," Santangelo said. "We want it to be a celebration of soccer, community and the connections that the sport creates."The long-term vision extends well beyond 2026.According to organizers, discussions are already underway regarding future editions of the Transatlantic Cup, potentially creating a recurring competition between the leading amateur champions of the United States and England. A specially commissioned trophy has already been prepared, with space engraved for future winners in what organizers hope becomes a tradition lasting for generations.Fans attending the match will enjoy food trucks, beverage vendors and a festive international atmosphere at Drexel University's Vidas Athletic Complex.The game will also be livestreamed by Game In Frame on YouTube at https://youtube.com/live/T_SNRDsXutc?feature=share . The livestream broadcast team includes Josh Pratt (Play by Play), Jake Gillespie (Analyst), and Christian Taylor (Color).EVENT DETAILS: The Transatlantic Cup, Friday, June 26, 2026, 7:30 p.m., Vidas Athletic Complex, Drexel University, 4300 Powelton Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104 - West Chester United SC (United States National Amateur Champion) vs. Arthurian League Representative Team (England National Amateur Champion).ABOUT WEST CHESTER UNITED SC: Founded in 1976, West Chester United SC is one of the nation's premier amateur soccer organizations. The club won the 2025 National Amateur Cup championship and regularly competes in elite amateur and pre-professional competitions including USL League Two and the National Premier Soccer League.ABOUT THE ARTHURIAN LEAGUE: Founded in 1961, the Arthurian League is one of England's most distinguished amateur football competitions. Comprised primarily of clubs associated with historic independent schools, the league maintains traditions that trace back to the earliest years of organized football in England and has produced representative teams that compete at the highest levels of amateur competition.

Introducing the Transatlantic Cup!

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