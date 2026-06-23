Crittora Appoints John Darke as Vice President of Sales to Expand Secure AI-Agent Solutions

John Darke named VP of Sales for Crittora Crittora

Veteran cybersecurity sales leader joins Crittora to scale adoption of cryptographic authority for AI agents taking high-risk actions in finance and banking.

Crittora is addressing a critical security challenge emerging in the market: How to establish authority and trust when AI agents are acting independently taking consequential digital actions.” — John Darke, VP of Sales - Crittora

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crittora, a security technology company developing cryptographic authority solutions that govern AI agents and high-risk digital actions, today announced the appointment of John Darke as Vice President of Sales.Darke joins Crittora as organizations look for safer ways to adopt AI-driven workflows, protect sensitive data, and establish trust before digital actions are executed. In his new role, Darke will lead Crittora’s sales strategy, accelerate revenue growth, expand strategic partnerships, and help bring the company’s cryptographic authority technologies to a broader enterprise market.“John brings the cybersecurity expertise, enterprise sales leadership, and go-to-market discipline Crittora needs for this next stage,” said Doug Long, CEO of Crittora. “As AI agents gain the ability to act inside real business workflows, organizations need a stronger way to verify permission, protect sensitive data, and produce proof before high-risk actions occur. John understands how to bring advanced security technologies into complex enterprise environments and build the customer relationships required to scale.”Darke brings more than two decades of experience driving revenue growth and leading go-to-market initiatives across cybersecurity, networking, cloud, and enterprise technology. Most recently, he served as Senior Director of Sales at Keeper Security, where he helped organizations strengthen cybersecurity resilience through enterprise password management, privileged access management, and zero-trust security solutions.Prior to Keeper Security, Darke spent 19 years with HPE Aruba Networking, where he held multiple sales leadership and management roles. During his tenure, he was instrumental in driving more than 500% revenue growth through new territory development and regional expansion strategies. He also played a key role in achieving more than 250% growth in SD-WAN and Secure Access Service Edge solutions, helping organizations modernize networking and adopt zero-trust security architectures.“Crittora is addressing one of the most important security challenges emerging in the market: how to establish authority and trust when AI agents, applications, and systems are no longer just processing information, but taking action,” said John Darke, Vice President of Sales at Crittora. “Companies need security solutions that can verify permission, protect sensitive data, and provide proof before high-risk digital actions occur. I’m excited to help scale Crittora’s customer relationships, partnerships, and revenue as the company brings this technology to market.”Crittora’s technologies are designed to verify permission, encrypt transactions, and produce verifiable proof before an AI agent, application, or person is allowed to access data, call an API, use a tool, exchange sensitive information, or change a system. As enterprise adoption of AI accelerates, Crittora helps organizations innovate with confidence by securing how authority is granted, how data moves, and how digital actions are verified.About CrittoraCrittora develops authorization and encryption technologies that help organizations securely deploy agentic AI and protect sensitive data. The company’s patent-pending quantum-resilient encryption technology provides a future-proof security foundation, while its authorization solutions enable enterprises to govern AI actions through explicit controls, enforceable boundaries, and comprehensive audit visibility — creating the infrastructure for trusted, enterprise-scale AI adoption. Crittora’s Agent Authority Broker (CAAB) — is designed to address the risks of ** ambient authority **, where AI agents or systems may inherit broad access without action-specific permission checks. CAAB helps organizations enforce scoped authority, verify permission at the point of action, and create proof before high-risk digital actions are executed.Built on encryption, identity binding, permission enforcement , signed requests, and verifiable proof, Crittora helps organizations secure trusted digital action across enterprise environments.For more information, visit crittora.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.