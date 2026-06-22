Empire State Development Announces Rogo to Expand New York City Headquarters, Supporting More Than 400 New Jobs

Fast-Growing Applied-AI Company for Finance Plans to Create Over 400 New Jobs and Invest Nearly $14 Million in New York City

State Support Through Excelsior Jobs Program Helps Secure Expansion

Builds on a Series of Recent AI Expansions and Investments Reinforcing New York City’s Position as a Global AI Hub

Empire State Development today announced that Rogo, a New York City-based artificial intelligence company, plans to expand its operations in the state, creating over 400 new jobs, undertaking over $40 million in R&D activities and investing nearly $14 million in its New York City headquarters. Empire State Development has offered up to $6.5 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in support of the project, which will help ensure the company’s continued growth remains in New York.

“The global race for artificial intelligence leadership is happening right now, and New York is leading the way,” Governor Hochul said. “Rogo’s decision to expand in New York City is a testament to the talent, innovation ecosystem and business climate we have built. This investment will create hundreds of high-paying jobs, strengthen our position as a global center for AI and financial technology, and help ensure the next generation of transformative companies grows right here in New York.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “New York sits at the intersection of finance and artificial intelligence, making it the ideal place for companies like Rogo to grow. By expanding its headquarters and creating hundreds of high-quality jobs, Rogo is strengthening New York City’s position as a global hub for innovation while helping drive the next wave of AI-powered growth in the financial services industry.”

Founded and headquartered in New York City, Rogo develops AI tools designed specifically for financial institutions, including investment banks, private equity firms and asset managers. The company’s platform helps finance professionals automate research, financial modeling, document creation and other complex workflows through AI-powered analysis and automation. More than 35,000 professionals across over 250 financial institutions use Rogo’s technology.

The company already employs more than 120 people in New York City and has expanded into additional office space at its headquarters at 360 Park Avenue South to accommodate future growth in over 46,000 square feet of space. The project is expected to create 422 new full-time jobs across engineering, product development, sales, operations, finance, legal and other business functions.

Rogo CEO and Co-Founder Gabe Stengel said, “New York is where global finance and AI innovation come together, which makes it the natural home for Rogo to grow. As the world's financial capital, the city gives us unmatched proximity to the institutions we serve and the talent building the future of AI — and this expansion lets us deepen our investment in both. We're proud to have planted our roots in New York and to help lead the AI ecosystem taking shape here.

Today’s announcement builds on a growing wave of AI investment across New York City. In recent months, companies including ElevenLabs, Clay and Reflection AI have announced significant expansions and investments in the state, reinforcing New York City’s position as a global center for artificial intelligence innovation. Together, these companies are creating high-quality jobs, attracting investment and helping shape the future of one of the world’s fastest-growing industries.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

About Rogo

Rogo is the leading AI operating system for financial services and a trusted partner to the world's most prestigious financial institutions across investment banking, private equity, asset management, and equity research. Rogo helps financial professionals expand what their firms can accomplish by amplifying expertise, accelerating workflows, and unlocking institutional intelligence. Rogo's platform unifies internal knowledge, proprietary data, and trusted third-party research into a single operating system designed to think the way financial professionals do, enabling faster decisions, deeper insights, and more effective execution.

Contact:

ESD Press Office | [email protected] | (800) 260-7313