huupe Launches ARENA, the First Smart Arena-Style Basketball Hoop for Home Courts

huupe ARENA

Premium in-ground hoop combines professional outdoor basketball hardware with AI-powered shot tracking, LED lighting, and connected training technology

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- huupe , the company behind the world’s first smart basketball hoop, has officially launched huupe ARENA , a new premium in-ground basketball system designed to bring professional-level smart basketball technology to residential courts.Available exclusively at huupe.com, huupe ARENA combines a regulation-size outdoor basketball hoop with advanced AI-powered shot tracking, real-time analytics, integrated arena-grade LED perimeter backboard lighting, and connected training experiences designed to recreate the feel of a professional basketball arena at home.“The huupe ARENA is designed to bring NBA-level stats to basketball players all over the world and really democratize access to professional level training and analytics,” said Paul Anton, CEO and Co-Founder of huupe. “Players now get that same professional-level hoop experience, at a comparable price point to other in-ground systems, but with all the smart hoop technology built in.”The huupe ARENA launches in two models:• huupe ARENA 60” -- $2,995• huupe ARENA 72” -- $3,495Both models include a complete full size in-ground basketball system featuring a premium backboard, professional-grade breakaway rim, support arms, pole padding, huupe’s AI Smart Sensor, and integrated LED perimeter lighting.The pricing places huupe ARENA alongside other leading premium outdoor basketball systems currently on the market, including hoops from Gorilla and ProDunk. Comparable systems offer similar regulation-size backboards, overhangs, and professional-grade construction, while huupe ARENA adds advanced smart technology features not available in traditional outdoor hoops.Powered by huupe’s proprietary AI technology, the system tracks makes, misses, shot distance, shooting position, and long-term shooting trends. Players can access detailed shot charts, personalized shooting insights, multiplayer competitions, global leaderboards, and professional training content directly through the huupe mobile app.The huupe ARENA also features integrated LED perimeter backboard lighting with customizable modes, including green feedback for made shots and red feedback for missed shots to create a true arena-style playing experience.Key Features Include:• AI-powered shot tracking and analytics• Real-time shooting feedback• Integrated LED perimeter backboard lighting• Regulation-size in-ground basketball hoop• Professional-grade breakaway rim• Bluetooth connectivity with iOS and Android• Multiplayer competitions and global leaderboards• Professional training sessions from NBA trainers• Fully outdoor, weatherproof construction• Adjustable hoop heightThe launch marks the latest expansion of huupe’s growing smart basketball ecosystem:• 2023: Launch of the original full-size huupe smart hoop with TV• 2024: Launch of huupe mini, bringing smart basketball and streaming entertainment indoors• 2025: Launch of huupe arcade, featuring automatic ball return and partnerships with NBA legends Tracy McGrady and Vince Carter• 2026: Launch of huupe ARENA, huupe’s first professional arena-style outdoor basketball systemAbout huupeFounded in 2019, huupe is redefining basketball through connected smart hoops, AI-powered analytics, and interactive gaming experiences. The company’s products combine sports, entertainment, and technology to create immersive basketball experiences for players around the world. Website: www.huupe.com

huupe ARENA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.