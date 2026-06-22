Premium Parking Debuts Documentary Tracing Free Flow Parking Technology From New Orleans to Nationwide

New documentary traces Premium Parking’s journey from New Orleans operator to national parking technology leader powered by GLIDEPARCS®.

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premium Parking will debut a documentary that begins in New Orleans and follows how the company challenged parking industry norms, building their own model now used across the country.The film traces Premium Parking’s history from its 2005 founding as a regular parking operator through its evolution into a national parking management & technology provider, powered by the GLIDEPARCSplatform, which connects parking access, payments and compliance into one system guided by the company’s People, Places, Platform philosophy.“Parking shapes how people experience a place, even though it is often overlooked,” said James Huger, CEO of Premium Parking. “Our goal is to remove barriers so communities move more smoothly and visitors enjoy great places.”The documentary highlights Premium Parking’s decision to remove gates in the French Quarter, a turning point that helped define its free flow parking technology model. That experience ultimately informed the development of GLIDEPARCS, Premium Parking’s full-stack system designed around its belief that People Deserve Great Places.Through its People, Places, Platform approach, Premium Parking integrates technology, operations and parker experience into a single model. GLIDEPARCSconnects license plate recognition, payments, compliance and data insights, giving municipalities, venues and real estate owners a clearer picture of how their parking assets perform.“Cities deserve parking systems that are transparent, efficient and easy to use,” said Benjamin Montgomery, president of Premium Parking. “A full -stack approach gives our clients better data and a better experience for parkers.”Premium Parking continues expanding its technology-driven model nationwide while advancing its belief that People Deserve Great Places.Learn more:About Premium Parking Premium Parkingis a national leader in free flow, gateless parking management, using its proprietary GLIDEPARCStechnology to power more than 1,500 locations nationwide and enable millions of seamless parking sessions each year.Founded in 2005, Premium Parking combines full-service parking operations management with technology-driven solutions for municipalities, health care systems, universities, hospitality venues, retail centers and mixed-use developments. Guided by its People, Places, Platform philosophy, the company designs parking experiences that support vibrant communities and welcoming destinations. Learn more at solutions.premiumparking.com

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