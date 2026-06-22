Southern Professionals: Dollar General's Continued Expansion Creates New Opportunities for CPG Brands Ready to Scale

Southern Professionals Updates on Dollar General Expansion Southern Professionals Logo

Retail broker highlights what suppliers should know as Dollar General plans hundreds of new stores and thousands of remodels

GOODLETTSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dollar General's announcement that it plans to open approximately 450 new stores and complete more than 4,000 store remodels during fiscal 2026 represents a significant growth opportunity for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands looking to expand their retail footprint, according to Bert Blackburn, CEO of Southern Professionals.

As one of the nation's largest discount retailers continues to invest in its store network, suppliers prepared to meet retailer expectations may find new opportunities to secure placement and expand distribution.

"Every new store opening and remodel creates an opportunity for retailers to evaluate assortment, introduce new products, and better serve evolving consumer needs," said Blackburn. "For brands, this isn't just a real estate story—it's a distribution and growth story."

Southern Professionals, a retail brokerage specializing in helping brands navigate the retail landscape, works with suppliers to prepare products for placement with major retailers like Dollar General by focusing on category strategy, retail readiness, product positioning, and execution.

"Retailers are looking for partners who can demonstrate demand, support profitable growth, and execute consistently," Blackburn said. "As retailers like Dollar General continue investing in their store network, suppliers that have their fundamentals in place will be best positioned to capitalize on those opportunities."

Dollar General's expansion strategy reflects continued confidence in value-driven retailing, particularly as consumers remain focused on affordability and convenience. For suppliers, increased store counts and remodel activity may create opportunities across multiple categories, including food and beverage, household essentials, health and wellness, pet products, and seasonal merchandise.

Southern Professionals believes that brands seeking growth through retailers such as Dollar General should focus on three critical areas:

- Demonstrating proven consumer demand

- Maintaining strong retail margin structures

- Ensuring operational readiness to support increased distribution

"Our role is to help suppliers understand retailer expectations and develop strategies that position them for long-term success,” Blackburn added.

As the retail landscape continues to evolve, Southern Professionals remains committed to helping CPG brands navigate retailer requirements, expand distribution, and build sustainable growth strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.