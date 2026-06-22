Man Charged with Robbery in Regard to Stolen French Bulldog

Detectives Thursday afternoon arrested suspected robber Errick Mayfield, 28, and recovered Bella, the French Bulldog that he is accused of taking by force back in April.

On the night of April 25, Mayfield is alleged to have knocked Bella’s 54-year-old female owner to the ground and grabbed Bella as the two were out for a walk on White Bridge Pike. Mayfield ran to a waiting black SUV being driven by a woman. The vehicle pulled into an apartment complex parking lot to turn around and, while there, struck the dog owner’s 20-year-old daughter who was attempting to intervene. The 20-year-old was seriously hurt and spent several days in the hospital.

The 54-year-old victim told Robbery Unit detectives that Mayfield gave Bella to her in January because he didn’t want the dog anymore. Earlier in the day on April 25, the victim said Mayfield showed up at her apartment wanting the dog back. The victim refused, saying that Bella belonged to her. She also showed detectives paperwork from a vet clinic where she had taken the dog for treatment in February.

Thursday afternoon, detectives took Mayfield into custody at his Antioch residence on outstanding warrants charging him with robbery and aggravated assault. His girlfriend, Latrecia Golden, 39, was also arrested on a felony theft charge. She surrendered Bella to officers during the arrest operation.