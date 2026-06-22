Nashville Woman Fatally Injured in Friday Morning Motorcycle Crash on I-24 Near Harding Place

Speed appears to be a contributing factor in today’s fatal motorcycle crash on I-24 east near the Harding Place on-ramp. Jessica F. Turner, 34, of Nashville, who was riding her 2025 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle, died at the scene.

The investigation shows the motorcycle entered the I-24 entrance ramp from Harding Place just after 10 a.m. Witnesses reported the motorcycle was traveling fast as it went through the grassy area next to the interstate shoulder. When it returned to the pavement, Turner lost control. The motorcycle is believed to have gone to the ground and slid across the pavement as a Toyota Sequoia SUV was traveling in the same spot on I-24 east. Turner and the motorcycle were hit by the SUV. Part of the motorcycle also collided with a minivan, causing damage to it. The SUV and minivan remained at the scene. The occupants of those vehicles were not injured.

There were no indicators of impairment at the scene.