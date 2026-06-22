Community Notice: Nashville OEM Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System Maintenance

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management’s Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren System vendor, is starting its annual preventative maintenance of all 113 Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren Sites. Crews will check each site and make needed repairs over the coming weeks.

During the maintenance period we will conduct growl tests to ensure operational issues are corrected and the siren site is working properly. During this test the sirens will sound for about 20 seconds or less.

This process expected to take from June 23rd – July 31st weather permitting. Any growl tests will be cancelled if there is severe weather forecast or is in the area.

Remember, you may not hear the siren growl test inside of homes and buildings.

The Outdoor Tornado Warning Siren system is to help those in outdoor areas be aware that a tornado warning has been issued for any portion of the county.