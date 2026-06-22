Quest Workspaces Ranked #11 Among the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in S. Florida by the South Florida Business Journal

The exterior of Quest Workspaces headquarters at 1395 Brickell Avenue.

Quest Workspaces ranks #11 among South Florida’s largest women-owned businesses, highlighting founder Laura Kozelouzek’s leadership and entrepreneurial impact.

MIAMI , FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quest Workspaces has been ranked #11 among the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal , recognizing the Miami-based coworking and flexible office provider among the region’s most significant enterprises led by women. The ranking places Quest Workspaces alongside some of South Florida’s most influential companies and underscores a milestone that founder and CEO Laura Kozelouzek says reflects the power of long-term vision over short-term thinking.The recognition arrives at a moment of extraordinary momentum for women in business, particularly in Florida. The state leads the nation in women-owned business formation, with nearly 5.8 women-owned small businesses per 100 residents — the highest concentration of any state in the country. Florida also ranked first nationally in financing applications from women-owned companies, according to the most recent data available, with 12.5% of all such applications in the U.S. coming from Florida-based women entrepreneurs. In all, women own 46.1% of businesses in Florida, nearly matching their share of the state’s workforce.Nationally, the picture is equally striking. There are now 14.5 million women-owned businesses in the United States, representing 39% of all firms and generating $3.3 trillion in annual revenue. Women launched 49% of all new businesses in 2024 — up from just 29% in 2019, a 69% increase in five years and the highest share on record. Employment at women-owned firms grew nearly 20% between 2019 and 2024, outpacing the broader market and signaling a structural shift in who is building America’s economy.“Being named one of the largest women-owned businesses in South Florida is an honor I don’t take lightly,” said Laura Kozelouzek, Founder and CEO of Quest Workspaces. “When I started Quest, I wanted to build something that genuinely served the people trying to build their own businesses — entrepreneurs, small teams, growing companies who needed a professional home without the burden of a long-term lease. The fact that we’ve grown into one of the largest operators in this region and now receive this recognition among the top women-owned businesses in South Florida, tells me that model works. I’m proud of what our team has built, and I’m proud to be part of a generation of women founders who are showing what’s possible.”The makeup of women-owned enterprise is also growing more diverse. Women of Color now represent nearly half — 49.9% — of all women-owned small businesses in the U.S., with Black, Latina, and Asian Pacific women driving a disproportionate share of new business formation. In 2024, businesses launched by AAPI and Black women were actually more likely to be started by women than by men, a milestone that reflects both shifting demographics and expanding access to capital and networks.Despite these gains, the data reveals persistent challenges. Women-owned businesses still generate lower average revenues than those owned by men and have historically received a smaller share of institutional funding. According to the SBA, women-owned employer businesses represent 22.9% of all firms with paid employees — a share that has grown steadily but remains below parity. For Kozelouzek, those gaps make recognition like the Business Journal’s ranking all the more meaningful — and all the more motivating.“We built Quest in South Florida, for South Florida,” Kozelouzek added. “The women on this list — across every industry — represent what this region is capable of. We’re honored to be among them, and we’re committed to continuing to create environments where other entrepreneurs, including the next generation of women building their own companies, can come and do their best work.”About Quest WorkspacesQuest Workspaces is a Miami-based provider of flexible office space, coworking, and virtual office solutions with multiple locations throughout South Florida. Founded and led by CEO Laura Kozelouzek, Quest serves a diverse membership of freelancers, startups, and established enterprises. The company was recently ranked the largest coworking operator in South Florida by the South Florida Business Journal. For more information, visit www.questworkspaces.com

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