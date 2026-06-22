Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,614 in the last 365 days.

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Damarion Morehead

Detectives this morning apprehended Devin Orr, 24, for Sunday evening’s fatal shooting of Damarion Morehead, 12, during a fight involving six to seven individuals in a courtyard at the intersection of Representative John Lewis Way and Deaderick Street.

Homicide detectives reviewed videos of the shooting. During the brawl, Orr reached into his waistband to retrieve a handgun. At this point, persons involved in the fight began to run away. Shots were fired and Morehead fell to the ground. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head and was later pronounced deceased.

During an interview, after his arrest, Orr admitted that he placed the pistol inside a sewer on Charlotte Pike where it was recovered.

The fight was reportedly over a female.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Damarion Morehead

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.