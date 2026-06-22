Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Damarion Morehead

Detectives this morning apprehended Devin Orr, 24, for Sunday evening’s fatal shooting of Damarion Morehead, 12, during a fight involving six to seven individuals in a courtyard at the intersection of Representative John Lewis Way and Deaderick Street.

Homicide detectives reviewed videos of the shooting. During the brawl, Orr reached into his waistband to retrieve a handgun. At this point, persons involved in the fight began to run away. Shots were fired and Morehead fell to the ground. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head and was later pronounced deceased.

During an interview, after his arrest, Orr admitted that he placed the pistol inside a sewer on Charlotte Pike where it was recovered.

The fight was reportedly over a female.

