Man Charged in Fatal Shooting of Damarion Morehead
Detectives this morning apprehended Devin Orr, 24, for Sunday evening’s fatal shooting of Damarion Morehead, 12, during a fight involving six to seven individuals in a courtyard at the intersection of Representative John Lewis Way and Deaderick Street.
Homicide detectives reviewed videos of the shooting. During the brawl, Orr reached into his waistband to retrieve a handgun. At this point, persons involved in the fight began to run away. Shots were fired and Morehead fell to the ground. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his head and was later pronounced deceased.
During an interview, after his arrest, Orr admitted that he placed the pistol inside a sewer on Charlotte Pike where it was recovered.
The fight was reportedly over a female.
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