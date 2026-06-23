Davis & Associates Expands Business Immigration Practice to Serve Texas Employers, Entrepreneurs, and Foreign Investors

Garry Davis, lead attorney at Davis & Associates, Dallas and Houston, Texas Garry Davis, lead attorney at Davis & Associates, Dallas and Houston, Texas Garry Davis, lead attorney at Davis & Associates, Dallas and Houston, Texas

Expanded services include investor visas, employment-based petitions, intracompany transfers, USMCA professional visas, and strategic business guidance.

International entrepreneurs and employers need immigration counsel that understands ... the commercial and human realities of bringing ... operations to the United States” — Garry L. Davis, lead attorney at The Law Offices of Davis & Associates

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davis & Associates , a Texas immigration law firm led by founder and managing partner Garry L. Davis, Esq., announced the expansion of its Business Immigration Practice Division to meet growing demand from employers, entrepreneurs, and international investors seeking to build, buy, expand, staff, or manage businesses in the United States."The Dallas-Fort Worth business marketplace is dynamic, international, and increasingly complex," said Garry L. Davis. "International entrepreneurs and employers need immigration counsel that understands not only the visa categories, but also the commercial and human realities of bringing talent, capital, and business operations to the United States."The expanded practice will advise clients on E-1 Treaty Trader visas, E-2 Treaty Investor visas, EB-5 immigrant investor matters, H-1B professional employment visas, L-1 intracompany transferee petitions, and TN professional visas under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). The firm will also support U.S. employers, foreign parent companies, start-ups, investors, and family-owned businesses with petition strategy, immigration compliance, and long-term visa planning.For investors evaluating EB-5, Davis & Associates advises on investment thresholds, lawful source and path of funds, job creation, project location, regional center, and direct investment considerations, as well as Targeted Employment Area rules. Qualifying investments may benefit from a lower statutory investment threshold when located in a Targeted Employment Area or qualifying infrastructure projects, making location analysis and documentation especially important."Where a business or investment is located can be a critical legal and financial decision," Davis said. "Investors should not rely on general assumptions. They need case-specific guidance before capital is committed and before an immigration strategy is locked in."The expansion also reflects continued business growth in North Texas and Houston, including foreign-owned companies establishing U.S. subsidiaries, investors seeking to acquire or launch U.S. businesses, and employers competing for specialized talent. Davis & Associates will assist clients in selecting appropriate immigration strategies and coordinating those strategies with broader business objectives.As part of the expansion, Mr. Davis also plans to publish a Davis Law Instructional Series to help business owners, employers, and foreign investors better understand the immigration options available to them. Upcoming topics are expected to include EB-5 Targeted Employment Areas, E-2 treaty investor requirements, L-1 subsidiary expansion strategies, H-1B professional worker issues, and TN options for Canadian and Mexican professionals under USMCA."At Davis & Associates, we have more than two decades of experience handling immigration matters for individuals, families, and businesses," Davis added. "This expansion allows us to bring that experience more directly to business clients who need practical legal guidance in a complicated and fast-changing immigration system."About Davis & AssociatesDavis & Associates, founded by Garry L. Davis, Esq., is a Texas-based immigration law firm with offices in Dallas and Houston. The firm focuses exclusively on U.S. immigration law. It represents individuals, families, and businesses in family-based immigration, employment and business immigration, investor visas, deportation defense, appeals, citizenship, adjustment of status, consular processing, waivers, and federal immigration litigation.Led by Garry Davis , Board Certified in Immigration and Nationality Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Davis & Associates emphasizes client-focused representation under its "Families, not Files" approach, combining legal experience with practical, compassionate guidance for clients navigating complex immigration matters.Media ContactDavis & AssociatesWebsite: gldlaw.comDallas: 469-957-0508 - Houston: 832-742-0066

Davis & Associates immigration lawyers: Visa Evaluation Process: Introduction to Immigration Visas

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.