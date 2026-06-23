Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics Announces Opening of New Clinical Facility in Dayton, TX

DAYTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics, a premier provider of comprehensive skin care services in Southeast Texas, is pleased to announce the official opening of its newest location in Dayton, Texas. The clinic, located at 108A N Main St, Dayton, TX 77535, officially opened its doors to the public on March 1, 2026.

The new Dayton facility is currently accepting new patients and is staffed by Dr. Liet Le and Dr. Julie Nguyen. According to the organization, these physicians were selected to lead the new location to ensure the delivery of expert, compassionate dermatological care directly to the Dayton community.

The clinic offers a broad spectrum of specialized services, including:

· Medical Dermatology: Treatment for acne, eczema, psoriasis, and other skin conditions.

· Surgical Dermatology: Specialized procedures for skin cancer removal and mole excisions.

· Cosmetic Dermatology & Aesthetics: Advanced rejuvenating treatments, including injectables and chemical peels.

"The opening of the Dayton clinic on March 1st represents a significant milestone in our mission to expand patient access," the organization stated. "With Dr. Le and Dr. Nguyen on-site, we are bringing a high standard of clinical expertise to Liberty County, allowing patients to receive professional medical and aesthetic care closer to home."

To support patient accessibility, the Dayton location accepts a wide range of insurance providers, including Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Cigna, UnitedHealthcare, and Medicare. The practice also features a dedicated online resource for insurance verification and patient FAQs to assist those transitioning to the new facility.

With the addition of the Dayton office, Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics now operates several locations across the region, including clinics in Kingwood, Humble, Cleveland, and Spring.

For more information about the new Dayton location or to schedule an appointment, please visit the official website at https://www.radiantdermtx.com.

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About Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics

Radiant Dermatology & Aesthetics is a leading dermatology practice in Texas, specializing in the health and appearance of the skin. Led by board-certified expertise, the practice provides a patient-centered approach to medical, surgical, and cosmetic skin care, dedicated to "Empowering Confidence and Elevating Beauty" through personalized treatment plans.

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