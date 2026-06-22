ACMP Global Connect Keynote Speaker Tucker Bryant Change Management Global Connect 2026

Association of Change Management Professionals Announces Tucker Bryant as Keynote Speaker for Global Connect 2026

As organizations navigate increasing complexity and technological disruption, Tucker's message will inspire attendees to think differently and embrace new possibilities for transformation.” — Deshini Newman, ACMP Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Change Management Professionals® (ACMP®) is pleased to announce that acclaimed poet, artist, innovation expert, and former Google leader Tucker Bryant will deliver the opening keynote at Change Management Global Connect 2026, taking place virtually July 28–30, 2026.Bryant's keynote, "Do Different Things Differently: Breakthrough Ideas for Better Results," will take place on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM Eastern Time (USA) and will challenge attendees to rethink how they approach innovation, leadership, and change in an increasingly AI-driven world.As organizations face unprecedented disruption and accelerating change, Bryant offers a fresh perspective drawn from an unexpected source: the creative practices of poets and artists. Combining lessons from his decade in Silicon Valley with the creative techniques that have fueled artistic innovation for centuries, Bryant will demonstrate how leaders can move beyond familiar thinking, uncover hidden opportunities, and cultivate breakthrough ideas that drive meaningful results."Tucker brings a unique and compelling perspective to the future of leadership and change," said Deshini Newman, CEO of ACMP. "His ability to connect creativity, innovation, and practical leadership challenges aligns perfectly with the goals of Global Connect 2026. As organizations navigate increasing complexity and technological disruption, Tucker's message will inspire attendees to think differently and embrace new possibilities for transformation."A Stanford graduate and former Product Marketing Manager at Google, Bryant has become nationally recognized for helping organizations turn creativity into a practical leadership advantage. His work has been viewed millions of times online and featured by TEDx and The New York Times. He has shared the stage with influential leaders including Mark Cuban, Malcolm Gladwell, Gary Vaynerchuk, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Mel Robbins, and has worked with executives, governors, and Fortune 500 organizations worldwide.Bryant's keynote is part of Change Management Global Connect 2026, ACMP's premier virtual event designed to unite change professionals from around the world. The conference features more than 40 live and on-demand sessions exploring innovation, leadership, psychology, culture, analytics, and the future of change management.Early registration rates continue through June 25, 2026. You can find more information here. Professionals interested in attending are encouraged to register now to secure the lowest available rates and join a global community of change leaders for three days of learning, networking, and inspiration.About the Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP)The Association of Change Management Professionals(ACMP) is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocates for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community. What began in 2009 as a small group of visionary change leaders from around the world is now a burgeoning global community of change practitioners leading how change works. To learn more about ACMP, please visit: www.acmpglobal.org

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