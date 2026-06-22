Launch CRM Announces Free Launch AI Summer Challenge to Help Service Businesses Put Artificial Intelligence to Work

Launch CRM's free Launch AI Summer Challenge will provide six live online training sessions from June 23 through July 2, helping small business owners learn how to use artificial intelligence to save time, attract customers and grow their businesses. Greg Writer, CEO of Launch CRM, will host the free Launch AI Summer Challenge from June 23 through July 2, providing small business owners with practical instruction on using artificial intelligence to improve marketing, customer communication and daily o The Launch AI Summer Challenge includes six free live online sessions covering artificial intelligence tools for websites, content creation, customer service, sales follow-up and business operations. The training series, led by Launch CRM CEO Greg Writer,

Free Two-Week Online Challenge Shows Small Business Owners How to Use AI to Save Time, Attract Customers, and Grow Revenue

Most business owners know AI can help, but few know where to begin. This challenge shows them, in plain language, how to use AI in the work they already do.” — Greg Writer, CEO of Launch CRM

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Launch CRM today announced the Launch AI Summer Challenge , a free two-week live online training series created to help small business owners and service professionals learn how to use artificial intelligence in their everyday operations. The program runs June 23 through July 2, 2026, with six live sessions, and is open to business owners across the United States and internationally.The Launch AI Summer Challenge focuses on practical, real-world uses of AI for service businesses such as HVAC contractors, plumbers, electricians, dentists, roofers, and remodelers. Each session is broadcast live online, and registration is open now at launchcrm.us.The training is built around three areas that the company describes as the foundation of modern small business growth: becoming more attractive with AI, becoming more visible with AI, and becoming easier to do business with through AI. Across the six sessions, owners learn how to apply these ideas to their marketing, customer communication, online presence, and daily administrative work."Most small business owners already know that artificial intelligence can help them, yet very few know where to begin," said Greg Writer, CEO of Launch CRM. "The Launch AI Summer Challenge exists to close that gap. We want to sit down with real owners, in plain language, and show them how these tools fit into the work they are already doing. When a local company can compete with much larger businesses in its market because the owner learned to use AI well, the entire community benefits."The company designed the challenge for owners who feel they are paying for technology they do not fully use, or who have heard about AI but have not found a clear place to start. Organizers say a central goal is helping participants reclaim time spent on repetitive tasks. Many owners are able to save an estimated 30 to 40 hours a month once routine work is automated, and the program shows them how to redirect that time toward serving customers and growing revenue."This is not about replacing the people who make a business run," Writer added. "It is about giving owners and their teams the same advantages that large companies have had for years, and doing it in a way that is approachable for someone who has never written a line of code."The six live sessions are scheduled on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 11 a.m. Pacific and Wednesdays at 5 p.m. Pacific, from June 23 through July 2, 2026.Business owners can learn more and register for the Launch AI Summer Challenge at no cost. About Launch CRMLaunch CRM is a San Diego-based technology company that provides customer relationship management, marketing, and automation software for small businesses and service professionals. Through its software and training programs, Launch CRM helps business owners attract customers, increase their visibility, and operate more efficiently using artificial intelligence and modern marketing tools. More information is available at launchcrm.us.

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