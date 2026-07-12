Chillhouse Spotlights the Bare Nails Trend With Three Ways to Wear Quiet Luxury

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bare nails are back. The trend known as quiet luxury, all understated polish and soft shine, has reached the manicure.The look is calm and clean. Natural nails, gentle color, and none of the heavy art or thick coats of seasons past. More shoppers now want hands that look expensive without trying too hard.Chillhouse, an online nail care brand, fits the moment in three ways.The first is Super Tint, its newest line. The brand describes these as functional nail shades with sheer, buildable color and nail care built in. Sheer tints are light, see-through formulas that let the natural nail show through. That makes them an easy match for the bare look. By the brand's account, the shades also work to strengthen, hydrate and condition while lifting the nail's natural glow. For anyone after that barely-there finish, these sheer nail tints are a natural place to start.Some prefer a fuller finish that still feels quiet. For them, Chillhouse offers Forever Wear. The brand calls it a two-step polish system that is gel-like and long-wear. In plain terms, it gives the smooth, glossy look of a gel manicure while helping to strengthen and brighten the nail. Chosen in soft, neutral tones, this gel-like nail polish suits the trend without a trip to the salon.Others want length and shape with little fuss. Press-ons answer that. Press-on nails are pre-shaped tips applied at home. Chillhouse describes its range as long-lasting and reusable, in shapes such as almond, oval and square. Kept to neutral tones, these press-on nails give the clean, polished hand the trend is all about.Three lines, one idea. A soft wash of tint, a glossy neutral, or a fresh set of tips. Each is a simple way into the same look. Quiet, considered, and easy to wear.For further information on Chillhouse and its press-on nails, gel-like nail polish and sheer nail tints, visit https://chillhouse.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.