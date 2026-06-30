OAO Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Chinese Restaurant in Warrington, UK

Exterior of OAO Warrington, winner of the Quality Business Awards Best Chinese Restaurant award. Jenson Zhen, Company & Culinary Director of OAO, whose leadership has helped establish OAO as one of the region's most highly-rated Chinese dining destinations. One of OAO's signature Cantonese dishes, showcasing the culinary craftsmanship recognised by the award judges. Guests participating in OAO Championship, the restaurant's innovative loyalty and engagement platform connecting diners across locations OAO Leeds / OAO Warrington recognised as Best Chinese Restaurant by the Quality Business Awards

WARRINGTON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Chinese Restaurant in Warrington, UK has been awarded to OAO Warrington. The award recognises OAO for its exceptional customer experience, premium Cantonese cuisine, warm hospitality, and outstanding reputation within the Warrington dining scene.The Quality Business Awards recognise businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence within their industry. Award recipients are selected based on customer satisfaction, public reputation, service quality, operational performance, and overall community recognition.OAO has become one of Warrington’s leading destinations for contemporary Cantonese dining, known for combining refined Chinese cuisine with attentive hospitality in a stylish and welcoming setting. Proudly family owned and operated, the restaurant has built a loyal following throughout Warrington and Cheshire for its fresh ingredients, handcrafted dishes, and memorable dining experiences.The name OAO reflects the restaurant’s vision of becoming guests’ “One and Only” destination for exceptional Chinese dining and hospitality experiences.Rooted in generations of Cantonese culinary heritage, the family behind OAO has spent decades sharing its passion for authentic Chinese cooking across the UK. Today, OAO combines traditional Cantonese techniques with modern presentation, led by accomplished dim sum chef Ah Zheng, whose approach focuses on carefully sourced ingredients, authenticity, and refined flavours designed for modern dining.Guests at OAO can enjoy a carefully curated menu featuring handcrafted dim sum, premium Cantonese dishes, signature small plates, fresh seafood, and contemporary sharing experiences designed to bring people together around the table. The restaurant has become particularly well known for favourites including Har Gau, XO Siu Mai, Crispy Duck Spring Rolls, Lobster Lychee Gau, and its highly regarded Cantonese sharing platters.Beyond its food and service offering, OAO has continued to innovate through hospitality experiences designed to build long-term guest engagement and community. This includes the recently launched OAO Championship — a unique cross-location dining experience connecting guests across both Leeds and Warrington through seasonal rewards, member experiences, exclusive benefits, and social dining participation. The initiative reflects OAO’s broader vision ofcreating meaningful hospitality experiences that extend beyond a traditional restaurant visit.OAO has also become a popular destination for birthdays, family celebrations, date nights, group dining, and special occasions, with guests drawn to its warm atmosphere, contemporary interiors, and experience-led approach to hospitality.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, OAO stood out as one of the most highly rated and consistently praised dining experiences in Warrington, earning exceptional feedback from guests across multiple review platforms. Below are just a few examples of the many positive customer testimonials received over the past year:“Such a lovely place! We have always struggled to find a Chinese restaurant that feels open, clean and fresh. OAO was fabulous from start to finish. Staff were very friendly, food was fantastic and very freshly made. Great experience and will 100% be returning.”“We’ve just finished an amazing birthday at OAO. The food was exquisite, the service was incredible and the ambience was so welcoming. We can’t wait for our next visit!”“Found this place by accident and what an absolute gem it is. Food was amazing, not your normal run of the mill Chinese at all. Staff were so attentive and the decor was lovely. Highly recommend and I’ll definitely be returning.”“Honestly, this is some of the best food you will ever eat. The service was fantastic, the dishes were fresh and beautifully prepared, and the whole experience felt relaxed and welcoming. If you are planning for Chinese food honestly try this place — it’s the best not only in Warrington but the Northwest.”The Quality Business Awards recognise businesses that consistently achieve exceptional customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and strong community reputation. Award recipients are selected through independent evaluation across customer reviews, service standards, reputation signals, and overall business performance.Receiving the 2026 award reflects OAO’s continued commitment to exceptional hospitality, refined Cantonese cuisine, and creating memorable dining experiences for guests across Warrington and Cheshire.For more information, visit OAO Warrington Official Website

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