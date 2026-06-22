ZUMBROTA, Minn. – The installation of high-tension cable median barrier on Highway 52 north of Zumbrota is done, according to theMinnesota Department of Transportation.
A lane closure was in place during the project and was removed on June 18 when work was completed. The installation started on May 11 and took place north of Goodhue County Road 7 and south of Goodhue County Road 9 in the southbound lanes.
High-tension cable median barrier is made of three or four steel cables strung on posts. When a vehicle hits the barrier, the posts break and cables flex, absorbing much of a crash's kinetic energy. This redirects the vehicle along the median, preventing severe or fatal cross-median crashes.
Stay connected, informed
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Highway 52 cable median barrier installation completed on June 18 north of Zumbrota (June 19, 2026)
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.