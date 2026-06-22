Highway 52 cable median barrier installation completed on June 18 north of Zumbrota (June 19, 2026)

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ZUMBROTA, Minn. – The installation of high-tension cable median barrier on Highway 52 north of Zumbrota is done, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A lane closure was in place during the project and was removed on June 18 when work was completed. The installation started on May 11 and took place north of Goodhue County Road 7 and south of Goodhue County Road 9 in the southbound lanes.

High-tension cable median barrier is made of three or four steel cables strung on posts. When a vehicle hits the barrier, the posts break and cables flex, absorbing much of a crash's kinetic energy. This redirects the vehicle along the median, preventing severe or fatal cross-median crashes.

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