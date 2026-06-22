Highway 56 detour begins July 6 north of Kenyon for box culvert replacement (June 22, 2026)

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KENYON, Minn. – Motorists traveling on Highway 56 north of Kenyon will encounter a detour beginning July 6 as crews replace a box culvert, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The box culvert that is being replaced is over a stream and is 4.4 miles north of Kenyon and about 0.26 miles north of Little Cannon River in western Goodhue County. The work is expected to be completed by September.

A detour (JPG) will be in place during the work. Motorists who are north of the work zone should go east on Goodhue County Road 9, south on County 14 Boulevard and then west on County 30 Boulevard to rejoin Highway 56. Motorists who are south of the work zone should use the same detour in reverse.

Separate construction work will take place at Highway 56 and Goodhue County Road 9 after this project begins. MnDOT will announce that work and any traffic impacts prior to its start.

For more information or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website.

MnDOT reminds motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

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