Head-to-head traffic begins today on Interstate 94 from Evansville to Otter Tail/Grant county line until October (June 3, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, June 3, motorists traveling on Interstate 94 between Highway 79 near Evansville and the Otter Tail/Grant county line (County Road 26 overpass) will encounter reduced speeds and one-lane traffic in each direction, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

By Wednesday afternoon, westbound lanes will close, and traffic will be directed onto the eastbound lanes while crews begin concrete resurfacing on westbound I-94. Until October, there will be one-lane head-to-head traffic through the project area, from Highway 79 near Evansville and the Otter Tail/Grant county line (County Road 26 overpass).

Central Specialties, Inc., based in Alexandria, is the prime contractor for the $18.8 million project. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-evansville.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

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