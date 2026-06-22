Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,162 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,530 in the last 365 days.

Head-to-head traffic begins today on Interstate 94 from Evansville to Otter Tail/Grant county line until October (June 3, 2026)

Latest news releases

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — Starting Wednesday, June 3, motorists traveling on Interstate 94 between Highway 79 near Evansville and the Otter Tail/Grant county line (County Road 26 overpass) will encounter reduced speeds and one-lane traffic in each direction, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

By Wednesday afternoon, westbound lanes will close, and traffic will be directed onto the eastbound lanes while crews begin concrete resurfacing on westbound I-94. Until October, there will be one-lane head-to-head traffic through the project area, from Highway 79 near Evansville and the Otter Tail/Grant county line (County Road 26 overpass).

Central Specialties, Inc., based in Alexandria, is the prime contractor for the $18.8 million project. For more information, visit the project website at mndot.gov/d4/projects/94wb-evansville.

All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change. MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution and slow down in work zones where workers are present.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Head-to-head traffic begins today on Interstate 94 from Evansville to Otter Tail/Grant county line until October (June 3, 2026)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.