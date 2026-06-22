Southeast Minnesota state highway seal coating project begins July 6 (June 22, 2026)

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ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists traveling on various state highways in Fillmore, Winona, Wabasha, Goodhue, Olmsted and Mower counties should allow for extra travel time beginning July 6, as crews begin a seal coating project to help extend the wear of state roads, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

A lane closure will occur in the work zones. On two lane roads, flaggers will stop traffic in one direction to allow oncoming motorists to drive through the work zone in the single open lane. Vehicles will take turns through the work zone at the direction of the flaggers, so short delays are expected.

Work is scheduled to begin on July 6 in Rushford. It is anticipated that work will be completed in early August. The schedule might change if weather causes delays.

Highways scheduled for sealing work include:

Highway 16 in Rushford

Highway 43 from Rushford to Mabel

Highway 61 southbound from Reads Landing to Minnesota City

Highway 60 from Highway 52 to Zumbro Falls

Highway 14 from Olmsted County Road 36 (Marion Road) in Rochester to Chester

Highway 105 from Austin to Iowa border

Traffic impacts will be on 511mn.org.

Safety in work zones

Motorists should always be prepared to encounter traffic changes when approaching work zones, including lane closures, lane shifts, uneven road surfaces, slow-moving heavy equipment and slow or stopped traffic. To keep everyone safe, drivers must:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones and mobile devices, adjusting the radio or eating while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Know before you go. Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

Get real-time information about traffic and road conditions at 511mn.org or get the free 511mn smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Stay connected, informed

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