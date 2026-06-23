Vivien Roggero CEO and Aditya Vora CTO of Viorant at Antler Office

Antler-backed startup releases Viorant Hub, a local-first operating layer that lets teams build, version, sign, deploy AI assets across any framework and cloud.

We backed Viorant at pre-seed because they saw the infrastructure gap before the market did. The durable advantage in AI belongs to whoever can prove what their system is doing.” — Agung Bezharie Hadinegoro, Antler.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viorant Launches AI Infrastructure Platform at AI Taiwan , Backed by Antler Antler-backed startup releases Viorant Hub V1, a free, local-first operating layer that lets teams build, version, sign, and deploy AI assets across any framework and cloudViorant, the operating layer for AI, today released V1 of Viorant Hub: a free, local-first authoring environment that lets teams build, version, sign, and reproduce their AI assets on any framework and their own keys. The company unveiled V1 on stage at AI Taiwan, with live demos at its booth through June 26.The launch follows a pre-seed round closed in May 2026 with Antler and an angel investor.The problemSomeone changes a sentence in a production prompt. Behavior shifts. Nobody knows why, and the team spends hours digging through Git, Slack, and Notion to figure out what broke. Prompts, tools, memory, models, and agents scatter across code and dashboards with no provenance and no one in control."The near-term risk with AI is not superintelligence. It is fragility," said Vivien Roggero, CEO and co-founder. "Most of the industry is racing to make AI more powerful. We are making it governable while it moves."What shipsViorant Hub V1 lets builders author, version, test, and reproduce AI assets across four of the Five Masters (Prompt, Skill, Model, and Agent), locally, on their own keys, with no vendor lock-in. When a prompt breaks, teams can identify the change, roll back, and recover in under five minutes. At the booth, the team is demonstrating this live on attendees' own prompts.Viorant has three patents pending, each addressing a gap in how AI systems reach production: how assets get deployed portably across frameworks and clouds, how AI infrastructure gets described as code that can be versioned and rebuilt, and how every asset gets signed so teams can prove what shipped and who authored it."AI assets are not ordinary code files," said Aditya "Adi" Vora, CTO and co-founder, previously of Ayoconnect, Southeast Asia's open-finance API platform. "They need a dedicated authoring and deployment surface, local-first, signed by default, portable across any target. That is what we built."Viorant sits above frameworks like CrewAI and LangGraph. It does not replace them. It makes them easier to use, test, version, and govern.Backed by AntlerViorant is backed by Antler, with support from Google for Startups, Microsoft for Startups, NVIDIA Inception, and GitHub. The company evolved from Prompt Master Pro, second-place winner of the 2025 Dragon's Chamber Taiwan."We backed Viorant at pre-seed because Vivien, Adi, and Aarav saw the infrastructure gap before the market did. The durable advantage in AI belongs to whoever can prove what their system is doing, sign it, and reproduce it. They are solving that where it actually bites: locally, on a team's own keys," said Agung Bezharie Hadinegoro, Antler."Prompts were just the first surface," said Roggero. "That work grew into Viorant: the full operating layer for AI."V1 is free and open to the public starting June 24. Viorant is now accepting early builders who want to shape what comes next: teams who get early access to new features, give direct feedback, and help decide how the product evolves.About ViorantViorant Inc (US, with operations in Taiwan, Indonesia, and India) is the operating layer for AI. Build, version, sign, and deploy prompts, skills, memory, models, and agents across any framework and cloud. Backed by Antler. https://viorant.ai Press Contact: press@viorant.ai

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