Klar Singapore Introduces The Bauhaus Collection, A Furniture Series Shaped By Acoustic Design

Klar Singapore has introduced The Bauhaus Collection, a new furniture series launched in conjunction with International Design Day.

A century on, the Bauhaus still teaches us how to think. We are not copying its forms. We are answering the question it asked, this time through sound.” — Min Hur, Designer at Klar

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore - Klar Singapore has introduced The Bauhaus Collection, a new furniture series launched in conjunction with International Design Day. The collection reflects a design approach where acoustic panels, furniture forms, and spatial function are considered together from the beginning.

The series currently includes five furniture pieces: the Stool, Bench, H Console, Cube Shelf, and Prism Shelf. Each piece explores how sound panels can move beyond wall applications and become part of everyday furniture. By using sound absorbing panels as a design starting point, the collection considers how furniture can influence both the look and acoustic quality of a space.

A Collection Based On “Form Follows Sound”

The Bauhaus Collection is built around the theme “Form Follows Sound”. This is a reinterpretation of the well-known Bauhaus principle “form follows function”. In Klar’s collection, acoustic performance becomes the starting point of the design process, while the final furniture form follows from that purpose.

Rather than treating acoustics as an addition after a space is designed, the collection places sound at the centre of the concept. The result is a furniture series that examines how objects in a room can support visual clarity, practical use, and acoustic comfort at the same time.

The Bauhaus movement, which began in the early 20th century, is often associated with clean lines, simple geometry, and the close relationship between art, craft, and function. Klar’s interpretation does not attempt to reproduce Bauhaus furniture directly. Instead, it looks at the design question behind the movement and applies it to modern acoustic needs.

Five Furniture Pieces In The Series

The collection currently consists of five pieces, each designed with a distinct form and purpose.

The Stool offers a compact seating option with a simple structure. Its form reflects the collection’s focus on clarity and restraint.

The Bench extends the idea of functional seating into a longer format that can fit shared spaces, waiting areas, or flexible interiors.

The H Console uses a clear geometric profile, creating a furniture piece that may serve as a surface, divider, or interior accent.

The Cube Shelf takes a familiar storage form and connects it with the collection’s acoustic design language.

The Prism Shelf introduces a more angular shape, showing how geometry can influence both appearance and spatial presence.

Together, the pieces show how furniture can play more than one role in a room. They can provide use, structure, and visual order while also contributing to the acoustic experience of the space.

Acoustic Performance As A Design Starting Point

Many interiors are designed mainly around what people see. Materials, colours, furniture placement, and lighting often receive attention first. Sound is sometimes considered later, especially when a space becomes noisy, echoey, or uncomfortable to use.

The Bauhaus Collection approaches this differently. It begins with sound and asks how furniture can help shape the acoustic character of a space. This is especially relevant in modern interiors where hard surfaces, open layouts, and compact rooms can affect sound clarity and comfort.

By linking furniture design with acoustic performance, the collection encourages a broader view of interior planning. It suggests that acoustic comfort does not need to be hidden or separated from design. Instead, it can be expressed through the objects people already use in daily life.

Designed For Visual And Acoustic Experience

The Bauhaus Collection explores the relationship between form, material, and sound. Its furniture pieces are not presented only as decorative objects. They are also part of a wider conversation about how interiors can feel, function, and sound.

This approach reflects a growing interest in spaces that support comfort in more complete ways. In homes, offices, studios, hospitality spaces, and shared environments, sound can affect focus, rest, communication, and the overall experience of being in a room.

The collection responds to this by treating furniture as part of the acoustic environment. A stool, shelf, console, or bench can influence how a room is used visually and physically. Through this series, Klar considers whether these same furniture pieces can also support a more balanced sound environment.

Designer Statement

Min Hur, Designer at Klar, said: “A century on, the Bauhaus still teaches us how to think. We are not copying its forms. We are answering the question it asked, this time through sound.”

The statement reflects the collection’s position as a contemporary response to Bauhaus thinking. It connects historical design principles with present-day questions about sound, comfort, and interior experience.

Launch In Conjunction With International Design Day

The Bauhaus Collection was launched on 27 April 2026, in conjunction with International Design Day. The timing connects the series to a wider reflection on the role of design in everyday life.

International Design Day recognises the influence of design on people, communities, and the built environment. Klar’s launch uses this occasion to present a collection that looks at furniture not only as a physical object, but also as part of how people experience sound within a space.

The collection page is available at: https://www.klar.com.sg/collection/bauhaus/

About Klar Singapore

Klar Singapore develops acoustic solutions for interior spaces, with a focus on balancing sound performance, function, and design. Its work explores how acoustic materials can be integrated into modern living and working environments in ways that support both comfort and visual clarity.

Media Contact

James Lee

Klar Singapore

WhatsApp: +65 8623 9785

Email: enquiry@klar.com.sg

https://www.klar.com.sg

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