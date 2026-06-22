Influential Women Spotlights: Jasmijn Bol, PwC Professor and Francis Martin Chair in Business at Tulane University

LA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading Scholar Examines How Artificial Intelligence Is Reshaping Management Systems, Organizational Decision-Making, and Workplace FairnessNew Orleans, Louisiana — Jasmijn Bol, PhD, is an internationally recognized scholar, keynote speaker, and author whose work is shaping how leaders think about artificial intelligence, management, and human judgment. She is the PwC Professor in Accounting and Francis Martin Chair in Business at Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business. For more than two decades, she has studied how incentives, performance systems, and organizational structures influence motivation, fairness, decision-making, and results.Dr. Bol’s current work focuses on a defining leadership challenge of the AI era: how organizations must redesign management around capabilities that did not previously exist. She is the co-author of the forthcoming book Empowered by Design: How AI Is Rewriting the Logic of Management. Grounded in more than twenty field studies and conversations with over one hundred leaders, the book argues that the central question is not simply which AI tools organizations adopt, but what kind of organization those tools help create. AI can reinforce hierarchy by making supervision, monitoring, and centralized decision-making more powerful—or it can enable scalable empowerment, allowing more people to exercise sound judgment closer to the work.At the center of the book is a practical question: What does it take to turn AI from a collection of tools into genuine organizational capability? Dr. Bol argues that the answer lies in management design. The book’s TECH framework—Task and Information Coordination, Equip with Expertise, Culture, and Holistic Feedback—identifies the support that must accompany authority when decisions move outward. By embedding coordination, expertise, cultural guidance, and continuous learning into everyday workflows, organizations can reduce unnecessary escalation while preserving coherence, accountability, and control.Equally important, Dr. Bol emphasizes the need to keep judgment in the loop. People must have the context, confidence, incentives, and authority to question AI outputs, contribute what the system cannot see, and remain responsible for consequential decisions. Her work also examines how leaders should set boundaries around AI authority, redesign incentives, monitor risk, and determine which decisions can safely move closer to the work. In this model, managers create value less by approving decisions one at a time and more by designing the conditions under which good decisions can be made repeatedly.This work builds on Dr. Bol’s broader research into incentives, performance evaluation, and workplace inequality. She examines how organizational systems determine whose contributions become visible, whose work is rewarded, and who gains access to advancement—including how women are often assigned essential but underrecognized responsibilities. She applies these insights to the experiences of women in academia and professional life, encouraging emerging professionals to invest their time strategically, set boundaries, and pursue roles that build expertise and long-term impact, while challenging institutions to recognize and reward the work on which they depend.Dr. Bol has published extensively in leading academic journals and received major awards for her contributions to management accounting, organizational research, and teaching. She has presented her work more than 100 times at universities, conferences, policy forums, and executive gatherings worldwide, frequently as a keynote speaker, panelist, and masterclass instructor. She also reaches practitioner audiences through MIT Sloan Management Review, podcasts, interviews, media appearances, the European Union Policy Making Hub, and an engaged LinkedIn community of close to 15,000 followers. Known for combining intellectual rigor with clarity and a subtle sense of humor, she translates complex research into practical ideas for leaders navigating technological and organizational change.Through her research, writing, speaking, and public engagement, Dr. Bol is helping move the conversation about AI from technology adoption to organizational design. With Empowered by Design, she brings more than two decades of research to a wider discussion about the future of leadership and work. Her central message is clear: AI will not determine the future of management on its own; leaders will, through the systems they choose to design around it.Learn More about Dr. Jasmijn Bol:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jasmijn-Bol , through her profile on Tulane University’s A. B. Freeman School of Business, https://freeman.tulane.edu/faculty-research/accounting/jasmijn-bol , or through her website, https://www.jasmijnbol.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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