ACHS Launches “Field Day Fridays” to Encourage Experiential Learning and Wellness This Summer

American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu American College of Healthcare Sciences Launches “Field Day Fridays” to Encourage Experiential Learning and Wellness This Summer

ACHS introduces Field Day Fridays, promoting hands-on learning, personal wellness, and community engagement beyond the classroom.

We believe learning is strongest when paired with experience. Field Day Fridays support wellness, exploration, and practical application beyond the classroom.” — ACHS President Tracey Abell

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is pleased to announce the launch of Field Day Fridays, a summer initiative designed to encourage students, faculty, and staff to step away from screens and engage in hands-on, experiential learning and personal wellness activities.As a Certified B Corporation® , ACHS believes organizations have a responsibility to create positive impact for people and the planet. This institution’s Field Day Fridays initiative reflects and supports these priorities. Summer provides an opportunity to extend learning beyond the classroom through practical, real-world experiences. These may include identifying herbs on local trails, practicing aromatherapy blending techniques, preparing nutritious meals, participating in community wellness activities, spending time outdoors, or engaging in personal wellness practices.As part of the initiative, ACHS offices will be closed on Fridays throughout the summer. This pause in regular operations is intended to encourage the entire ACHS community to engage more fully in wellness-focused practices that support both personal and professional growth.“At ACHS, we believe education is most powerful when it connects knowledge with lived experience. Field Day Fridays are an opportunity to practice what we teach by encouraging our community to spend time in nature, care for their own well-being, and deepen their understanding of integrative health through real-world experiences,” said ACHS President Tracey Abell ACHS also recognizes the importance of providing real-time support to students who may need it, even when staff and faculty offices are closed, including outside normal business hours. ACHS is proud to offer educational services and work with its partner network to make support seamless. A range of resources are available, including:TimelyCare – Access to coaching, academic advising, career services, and mental health and wellness supportACHS Peer Support Center – Peer tutoring and academic support available seven days a weekTeaching Assistants – Available in select courses for course-specific guidanceLearnWise Online Tutoring – Accessible through the course navigation menuCanvas Technical SupportACHS invites its community to embrace Field Day Fridays as a time to reconnect with nature, wellness, and experiential learning throughout the summer season.About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in holistic nutrition, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, wellness coaching, and integrative health sciences. ACHS serves students worldwide through flexible online programs designed for working adults and lifelong learners.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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