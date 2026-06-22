Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corp. ï»¿approves more than $2.9 million in loans

Financing bolsters beef, forage, poultry, and grain farmers across the Commonwealth





FRANKFORT (June 22, 2026) – The Kentucky Agricultural Finance Corp. (KAFC) approved 16 agricultural loans totaling $2,923,310 for projects across the Commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.





Agricultural Infrastructure Loan Program (AILP)

Six Agricultural Infrastructure loans totaling up to $955,510 were approved. Loan recipients were in Christian ($27,500), Franklin ($96,910), Graves ($250,000), Harrison ($81,100), and Monroe ($250,000 and $250,000) counties.





KAFC participates with lenders to provide financing to producers making capital expenditures for agricultural projects through the AILP. Eligible projects include permanent farm structures with attached equipment that improves the profitability of farming operations. Producers may be eligible for up to $250,000 not to exceed 50 percent of the project.





Beginning Farmer Loan Program (BFLP)

Nine Beginning Farmer loans totaling up to $1,845,300 were approved. Loan recipients were in Ballard ($142,500 and $211,500), Caldwell ($250,000), Grayson ($160,000), Metcalfe ($250,000), Todd ($250,000 and $250,000), Warren ($161,925), and Washington ($169,375) counties.





The BFLP is designed to assist individuals with some farming experience who desire to develop, expand, or buy into a farming operation. Beginning farmers may qualify for financing to purchase livestock, equipment, or agriculture facilities; to secure permanent working capital; for the purchase of farm real estate; or to invest in a partnership or LLC.





Diversification through Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness Program (DEALP)

One Diversification through Entrepreneurship in Agribusiness loan totaling $122,500 was approved for a recipient in Jackson County.





DEALP is designed to assist agri-entrepreneurs with the purchase, establishment, or expansion of a business that sells agricultural products or services to farmers or consumers.





For more information on KAFC participation loans, contact your lender or Bill McCloskey at Kentucky Office of Agricultural Policy at (502) 382-6093 or email kafc@ky.gov.