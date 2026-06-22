Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approves nearly $3.7 million for projects across the Commonwealth

Funded projects focus on agricultural diversification, rural development





FRANKFORT (June 22, 2026) – The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $3,694,091.50 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the Commonwealth Friday at its monthly board meeting.





"The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board is committed to supporting a wide variety of farming and agricultural projects across Kentucky," Commissioner of Agriculture and Board Chair Jonathan Shell said. "The projects funded today show our goal of strengthening agriculture in many different ways to benefit the Commonwealth and the people who live and work here."





County and State Funded Projects

• Bull & Honey Farm to Table Market LLC was approved up to $12,295 in Woodford County funds to purchase materials and equipment to construct an on-farm market. For more information, contact William Lochmann at bullandhoneyfarmmarket@gmail.com.

• Central Kentucky Feed LLC was approved up to $65,000 in multi-county funds for constructing a commodity shed with stationary mixer and storage bays. For more information, contact Joshua Hazelwood at mcrayfeedllc@gmail.com.

• Central Kentucky Custom Meats, Inc was approved up to $5,000 in Casey County funds and up to $73,553 in state funds to upgrade meat processing equipment. For more information, contact Jerome Isaacs at ckcm@windstream.net.

• City of Middlesboro was approved up to $2,903 in Bell County funds and up to $230,000 in state funds to construct a new farmers' market open-air pavilion. For more information, contact Boone Bowling at mayorbowling@gmail.com.

• Hopkins County Board of Education was approved up to $7,532.50 in Hopkins County funds to construct an 8-foot-tall fence around the perimeter of the school garden. For more information, contact Benjamin Prevette at ben.prevette@hopkins.kyschools.us.

• Martin County Beekeepers Association was approved up to $3,000 in Martin County funds for a honeybee apiary. For more information, contact Michel Aldridge at chwest1@icould.com.

• Need More Acres Farm, LLC was approved up to $62,500 in multi-county funds and up to $212,671 in state funds to establish a year-round food hub. For more information, contact Michelle Howell at michelle.lifeisgood@gmail.com.

• Rock Vet Animal Hospital was approved up to $16,667 in Rockcastle County funds and up to $83,333 in state fund to construct a new facility with upgrades as part of the Large and Food Animal Veterinary Incentives Program. For more information, contact Kevin Joenborg at rockvetanimalhospital@gmail.com.





State Programs

Pilot Horticulture Incentives Loan Program

Pilot Horticulture Incentives Loan Program provides working capital to specialty crop growers during produce season. Applicants may receive up to $250,000 as a direct loan to be paid back by the end of the year.





Two Pilot Horticulture Incentives Loan Programs, totaling $500,000, were approved in the following counties:

• Graves ($250,000)

• Laurel ($250,000)





County Programs

County Agricultural Incentives Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 incentive areas, including, but not limited to, beef and dairy cattle; farm infrastructure, fencing, and water enhancement; equine; forage; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; bees and honey; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; marketing; and value-added production.

Fifteen CAIPs, totaling $2,106,757, were approved in the following counties:

• Allen ($120,000)

• Bourbon ($185,461)

• Boyd ($56,097)

• Calloway ($104,538)

• Franklin ($131,555)

• Gallatin ($85,000)

• Green ($219,800)*

• Harrison ($280,315)

• Hart ($230,000)

• Henry ($250,000)*

• Knott ($65,000)

• Metcalfe ($193,293)

• Nelson ($89,554)

• Oldham ($56,082)

• Powell ($40,062)





Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.





Six DARs, totaling $63,750, were approved in the following counties:

• Franklin ($8,750)

• Gallatin ($2,500)

• Harrison ($7,500)

• Lincoln ($15,000)

• Nelson ($15,000)

• Shelby ($15,000)





Next Generation Farmer Program (NextGen)

NextGen addresses the growing need for a specialized program that would benefit producers ages 18 to 40 that have been engaged in an agricultural operation for a minimum of three years.





Three NextGens, totaling $157,000, were approved in the following counties:

• Bourbon ($80,000)

• Henry ($52,000)

• Nelson ($25,000)





Shared-Use Equipment Program

The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.





Two Shared-Use Equipment Programs, totaling $41,180, were approved by the board in the following counties:

• Metcalfe ($27,188)

• Rockcastle ($13,992)





Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.





Five YAIPs, totaling $55,950, were approved in the following counties:

• Bourbon ($31,950)

• Metcalfe ($6,000)

• Nelson ($5,000)

• Oldham ($12,000)

• Powell ($1,000)

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP, NextGen, and YAIP will be advertised locally.