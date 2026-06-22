Florida Sports Tourism Industry Gathers at 2026 Florida Sports Summit

More than 75 sports tourism leaders, event rights holders, industry partners gathered at the Legacy Hotel at IMG Academy in Bradenton for the 2026 Florida Sports Foundation Summit- marking the 35th anniversary of the Foundation that helped build Florida into the nations #2 sports tourism state. The event was hosted by the Bradenton Area CVB.

Over three days, June 14-17, partners and rights holders engaged in sessions, peer-to-peer business meetings, educational programming focused on advancing Florida’s standing as the nation’s premier sports tourism destination for both participatory and spectator sports.

Guests speakers for the Summit Included Carol Dover, President and CEO of the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association, who addressed the intersection of hospitality and sports tourism; Tom Van Dam, Founder of Van Dam Coaching and Consulting, who presented the A.R.T of Partnerships”, Jackie Reau, of Gameday Connections, who lead the STS Certification session along with Isiah Lewis, Director of Client Relations for Downs & St. Germaine Research and Amanda Moffett, Director of Destination Partnerships from Key Data.

Summit attendees stepped off the sidelines and onto the field for the Gold Rush Games at IMG Academy’s world class facilities -a spirited team competition that put “team” back in the kind of cross-destination camaraderie that defines the Florida sports industry.

The winning red team, included Chris Mero, Orlando North/Seminole County; Taylor Wheaton, Visit Tallahassee Sports; Chris Coleman, Columbia County Sports Commission; Laura McCullers, Pensacola Sports; Quinn Bourque, Lee County Sports Development; Tyler Weyant, Experience Kissimmee and Kirsten Lovett, Bradenton Area Sports

The Highlight of the Annual Florida Sports Summit is the Larry Pendleton Awards Dinner which honors the destinations, events, venues, and individuals who represent the best of Florida’s sports tourism industry each year.

Awards are presented across three markets- small, mid and large in categories recognizing the Best Hosted Event, Best Awarded Event, Best Sports Venue, Individual awards recognize emerging talent, professional excellence, and outstanding partnership.

The 2026 Larry Pendleton Awards Dinner was held at the Bradenton Area Convention Center to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of the Florida Sports Foundation, and Pendleton’s contribution to creating the Foundation in 1992 and serving as the President/CEO until 2012.

2026 Larry Pendleton Partner Awards

Best Small Market Awarded Event

Daytona Beach Area CVB – National Cheerleading Association/National Dance Association College Nationals

Best Mid-Market Awarded Event Award

Gainesville Sports Commission – 2027 World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship

Best Large Market Awarded Event Award

Greater Orlando Sports Commission – International Olympic Committee-2028 Olympic Q Series

Mid-Market Sports Tourism Venue Award

Ocala/Marion County CVB – World Equestrian Center

Large Market Sports Tourism Venue Award

Florida’s Sports Coast – Wiregrass Ranch Sports Campus

Best Small Market Hosted Event Award

Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach – Englewood Beach Waterfest

Best Mid-Market Hosted Event Award

Visit Tallahassee – The World Athletics Cross Country Champions

Best Large Market Hosted Event Award

Tampa Bay Sport Commission – 2026 NHL Stadium Series

Florida Emerging Leader Award

Alex Dry, Senior Sales and Events Supervisor, Visit Central Florida Sports

Florida Sports Tourism Professional Award

Jeff Mielke, Executive Director, Lee County Sports Development

MVP Partner Award

Matt Dunn, CEO/Co-Founder of Salty Sports Society

Larry Pendleton Leadership Award

Jeff Mielke, Lee County Sports Development

Jeff Mielke, a rare double honoree receiving both the Florida Sports Tourism Professional Award and the Larry Pendleton Leadership Award, drew a standing ovation from the crowd. In accepting the award. A 28-year sports tourism professional, Mielke reflected on what makes Florida’s industry truly exceptional.

“I look around this room and I see a lot of my competitors in the sports tourism world. But more important, I see friends. We may be competitors, but we all like each other help each other out whenever possible.”

The Florida Sports Tourism Industry generates $70 billion in total economic activity and supports nearly 978,200 jobs statewide according to the Sports ETA 2026 State of the Industry Report along with 13 million out of state visitors.

To conclude the program, it was announced the 2027 Florida Sports Summit will be hosted by the Gainesville Sports Commission at a date to be determined.

For photos from the 2026 Florida Sports Summit, please visit Florida Sports Foundation – Michael Cork

June 22, 2026