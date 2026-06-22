Commissioner Buckingham, VLB Announce License Renewal to Teach Continuing Education Courses to Texas REALTORS

AUSTIN, Texas— Today, Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D., is pleased to announce the VLB's license to teach continuing education courses to REALTORS has been renewed. This renewal allows the Agency to continue offering Texas Real Estate Commission-approved (TREC) courses for the next two years.

VLB's TREC Continuing Education course with Keller Williams Realty in Brazos County, Texas

Click the button below to learn more about VLB's TREC Continuing Education Courses from Travis Willis, the Central Texas Marketing and Outreach Coordinator for VLB:

Learn More About TREC Courses

REALTORS who take the course will learn about the following and more:

An overview of home and land loan programs available to eligible Texas Veterans, Military Members, and spouses,

The fundamentals of VLB’s home loan program, including eligibility requirements, eligible property types, available loan options, understanding new construction, and finding a lender,

VLB's Land Loan Program, including minimum land size, maximum loan amount, minimum down payment, and how the pre-qualification process works

Common issues that may prolong the closing process of loans.

This course provides an excellent foundation for REALTORS to better serve their Veteran and military clients when purchasing a home or land.

To contact one of our VLB Outreach & Marketing Staff, please click the button below:

Contact VLB Outreach & Marketing Staff

To learn more about the VLB and its various programs and services, click the button below:

About the Veterans Land Board

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Dr. Dawn Buckingham made history in 2022, winning a statewide election to become Texas' first female Land Commissioner. As Land Commissioner, Dr. Dawn Buckingham is committed to helping Texans after a disaster, supporting Texas energy, ensuring that every child in Texas receives a high-quality public education, serving Texas Veterans, and securing the border to keep our communities safe.