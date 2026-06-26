Elephant Insurance Celebrates Project Yellow Light's 15th Annual Winners

Student-created Distracted Driving PSAs to Light Up Times Square Digital Billboards on June 26

Elephant values our partnership with Project Yellow Light as this initiative empowers young drivers to consider their choices every time they get behind the wheel.” — Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project Yellow Light , the highly regarded national scholarship contest dedicated to raising awareness among young adults about the dangers of distracted driving, has announced the winners of its 15th annual competition. Sponsored by Elephant Insurance , The Ad Council, and other partners, Project Yellow Light invites students to develop impactful video, radio, and billboard PSAs that encourage safer driving by spotlighting the risks of using cell phones behind the wheel.The outstanding 2026 scholarship winners—selected from submissions in video, radio, and billboard design across higher education—are:• Hannah Williams – College Billboard Design• Lilwen Fout – High School Billboard Design• Christopher Santos – College Radio Creative• Benji Johnston – High School Radio Creative• Hayden Yates – College Video Creative• Jana Kalumbula – High School Video CreativeProject Yellow Light was established in 2007 by the family of Hunter Garner, who tragically lost his life at age 16 in a car accident. Scholarships this year are made possible through the generous support of Clear Channel Outdoor and Elephant Insurance.The 2026 competition received nearly 3,000 submissions from students in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Winners were chosen by a distinguished panel of judges from the advertising and entertainment industries. Their creative work will be showcased on a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square on Friday, June 26, from 12:00 to 1:00 pm EST, courtesy of Clear Channel Outdoor.Elephant Insurance celebrates its eighth year as a proud sponsor of Project Yellow Light—helping to fund scholarship awards and participating in the judging process. CEO Alberto Schiavon saluted the winners for their visionary work:“Elephant values our partnership with Project Yellow Light as this initiative does more than highlight the dangers of distracted driving; it empowers young drivers to consider their choices every time they get behind the wheel,” says Schiavon. “Congratulations to this year's winners, we'll see you on the road.”To view the winning PSAs from the 2026 competition or learn more about Project Yellow Light and the Hunter Garner Scholarship, please visit www.projectyellowlight.com About Elephant InsuranceElephant Insurance is an auto insurance company that provides consumers with the tools and advice they need to buy and use auto insurance—including innovative AI-driven solutions that make insurance simpler and more personalized. Elephant is known for its customer focus, innovative pricing, and supportive work culture. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant provides auto, home, renters, life, and umbrella insurance policies to customers in Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Maryland, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Elephant was named to America’s Best Customer Service in Financial Services 2026 by USA Today and is listed by Forbes as one of America’s Best Insurance Companies 2023 and certified as a Great Place to Work. To learn more, visit www.elephant.com

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