Acrow Solution Maintains Uninterrupted Access During Bridge Rehabilitation in Brownsburg-Chatham, Quebec

Acrow Bridge - Brownsburg Chatham - Quebec Acrow logo

Modular steel structure provides safe, reliable route for vehicles and pedestrians

Acrow’s modular steel bridge is providing a safe and reliable solution to maintaining access in Brownsburg-Chatham throughout this essential rehabilitation effort.” — Jason Rosen, Bus. Dev. Mgr, Quebec & Atlantic Region, Acrow Canada

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acrow , a leading international bridge engineering and supply company, noted today it has designed and supplied a modular steel bridge to maintain safe access during a bridge rehabilitation project in the residential community of Brownsburg-Chatham, Québec. Acrow’s bridge was installed on Rue Principale over Rivière de l’Ouest, to temporarily replace an aging structure owned by the Ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable (MTMD), which was closed in December 2024 for safety reasons.Originally built in 1940, the Henri-Raby Bridge had reached the end of its service life. The structure had been subject to load restrictions since 2022 to ensure it met its load-bearing capacity. The bridge is a vital link for the region's residents. To guarantee safe and uninterrupted access throughout the planning and design phase of the bridge replacement project, a temporary bridge was deemed necessary, and a modular steel solution from Acrow was selected.The temporary structure was supplied as a rental to contractor Maurécon Inc. and assembled and installed by Gelco Construction Inc. The 180-foot (54.86 m)-long, 18-foot (5.5 m)-wide bridge features an epoxy aggregate deck and was designed to a Live Load of CL-625. It was installed using a crane assisted launch method, allowing for efficient placement while minimizing impacts to the surrounding environment. The structure accommodates both vehicles and pedestrians and carries single-lane, bi-directional traffic controlled by a traffic signal. The bridge is expected to remain in place throughout most of 2026.“Acrow’s modular steel bridge is providing a safe and reliable solution to maintaining access in Brownsburg-Chatham throughout this essential rehabilitation effort,” said Jason Rosen, Business Development Manager, Quebec & Atlantic Region. “In addition to minimizing impacts to travelers, the temporary structure is allowing construction to proceed efficiently.”“This route plays an important role in the region’s transportation network,” added Oliver Radack, Director of Business Development & Operations, Acrow Canada. “Delivering a fully operational bridge within weeks highlights the rapid-response capabilities that modular steel solutions provide to agencies managing complex infrastructure projects.”About AcrowAcrow has been serving the transportation and construction industries for more than 75 years with a wide range of modular steel bridging solutions for permanent, temporary, military and emergency use. Acrow’s extensive international presence includes leadership in the development and implementation of bridge infrastructure projects in over 150 countries across Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.acrow.com # # #

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