CEPA Announces Lifetime Achievement Award for Logistics Plus Founder and Chairman Jim Berlin
Berlin will receive the award for a lifetime commitment to global peace and security on October 7th at the annual CEPA Honors gala in Washington, DC.
This year's CEPA Honors will take place on the evening of October 7th as a black-tie, intimate event at the East Hall of Union Station, paying homage to America's 250th celebrations throughout the year. The gala will be chaired by Howard G. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of The Howard G. Buffett Foundation; Gen. Chris Cavoli, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of U.S. European Command; and Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America. CEPA will also honor H.E. Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, and Börje Ekholm, President & CEO of Ericsson Group, with Global Impact Awards, and Filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov with its Freedom Fighter Award.
"Jim has spent his career proving that business can be a force for good in the world, not just in words, but in action," said Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus. "His commitment to Ukraine and to the broader mission of a secure, democratic Europe is something I have witnessed firsthand. This recognition from CEPA reflects exactly the kind of leader Jim is, and no one here at LP is surprised. We’re all extremely proud."
Learn more and read biographies of all award winners at https://cepa.org/event/2026-cepa-honors/.
About CEPA
The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, public policy institution headquartered in Washington, DC, with hubs in London and Brussels, focused on strengthening the transatlantic alliance through cutting-edge research, analysis, and programs. CEPA provides innovative insight on trends affecting democracy, security, and defense to government officials and agencies; helps transatlantic businesses navigate changing strategic landscapes; and builds networks of future leaders versed in Atlanticism. Learn more at cepa.org.
About Logistics Plus, Inc.
Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.
Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Other
Announcing CEPA Honors
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.