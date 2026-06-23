CEPA Announces Lifetime Achievement Award for Logistics Plus Founder and Chairman Jim Berlin

Jim Berlin - CEPA Lifetime Achievement Award

Jim Berlin - CEPA Lifetime Achievement Award

Berlin will receive the award for a lifetime commitment to global peace and security on October 7th at the annual CEPA Honors gala in Washington, DC.

Jim has spent his career proving that business can be a force for good in the world, not just in words, but in action.”
— Yuriy Ostapyak
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is pleased to share that The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) will be honoring Logistics Plus Founder and Chairman Jim Berlin with its Lifetime Achievement Award for a lifetime commitment to global peace and security at the annual CEPA Honors event in Washington, DC.

This year's CEPA Honors will take place on the evening of October 7th as a black-tie, intimate event at the East Hall of Union Station, paying homage to America's 250th celebrations throughout the year. The gala will be chaired by Howard G. Buffett, Chairman and CEO of The Howard G. Buffett Foundation; Gen. Chris Cavoli, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of U.S. European Command; and Brian Moynihan, Chair and CEO of Bank of America. CEPA will also honor H.E. Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland, and Börje Ekholm, President & CEO of Ericsson Group, with Global Impact Awards, and Filmmaker Mstyslav Chernov with its Freedom Fighter Award.

"Jim has spent his career proving that business can be a force for good in the world, not just in words, but in action," said Yuriy Ostapyak, CEO of Logistics Plus. "His commitment to Ukraine and to the broader mission of a secure, democratic Europe is something I have witnessed firsthand. This recognition from CEPA reflects exactly the kind of leader Jim is, and no one here at LP is surprised. We’re all extremely proud."

Learn more and read biographies of all award winners at https://cepa.org/event/2026-cepa-honors/.

About CEPA

The Center for European Policy Analysis (CEPA) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, public policy institution headquartered in Washington, DC, with hubs in London and Brussels, focused on strengthening the transatlantic alliance through cutting-edge research, analysis, and programs. CEPA provides innovative insight on trends affecting democracy, security, and defense to government officials and agencies; helps transatlantic businesses navigate changing strategic landscapes; and builds networks of future leaders versed in Atlanticism. Learn more at cepa.org.

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a unique global supply chain solutions company built for what's next. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue and operations spanning 55+ countries, Logistics Plus® delivers transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, project management, and technology solutions for businesses navigating a complex, ever-changing world. Privately held and people-driven, the company's nearly 2,000 employees bring its trademark Passion for Excellence™ to every customer relationship and every challenge. Logistics Plus is a 21st Century Logistics Company™ recognized as a Great Place to Work® and a top global logistics and technology provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Scott Frederick
Logistics Plus, Inc.
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Announcing CEPA Honors

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Logistics Plus, Inc.
+1 814-240-6881
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Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company and a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, technology, and supply chain solutions. Logistics Plus was founded in 1996 and today has annual global sales of over $500M with more than 1,200 employees located in 50+ countries worldwide. It is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies, a top 3PL provider, a top 100 logistics company, a top freight brokerage and warehousing provider, and a great place to work. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the PLUS in LOGISTICS by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

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