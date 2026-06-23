Moments with Marianne Radio Show Brings World-Class Voices to Prime Drive-Time Across Southern California Airwaves

Moments with Marianne Radio Show

Every interview is an opportunity to build bridges between remarkable people and audiences seeking genuine insight. That's where real transformation begins.” — Marianne Pestana

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moments with Marianne Radio Show , hosted by Marianne Pestana, airs on KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio Affiliate, reaching more than 3.5 million listeners throughout Southern California. Broadcasting in the 25th largest radio market in the United States according to Nielsen Audio and the fourth largest in California, the show airs weekdays at 8:06 AM Pacific Time and Sundays at 10:06 AM Pacific Time during prime drive-time hours. Each episode features bestselling authors, celebrities, industry pioneers, and thought leaders from around the world, offering fresh perspectives and transformative insights designed to help audiences grow, discover new possibilities, and make every moment count.Following its broadcast on KMET, Moments with Marianne is available worldwide on all major podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Audible, iHeartRadio, YouTube, and more, reaching listeners in 133 countries. The program has earned recognition among the top five percent of podcasts worldwide by Listen Score and was ranked number one on Feedspot's List of 100 Best Spiritual Radio Shows in 2024. Past episodes are available at pod.link/1263703549.Marianne Pestana is an award-winning media personality, literary publicist, book publishing consultant, and strategic brand advisor with over two decades of experience in media, marketing, and communications. Beyond hosting Moments with Marianne for more than a decade, she previously produced an Emmy-nominated PBS television program and has collaborated with nationally recognized leaders across television, publishing, and entertainment. As a literary publicist and book publishing consultant, Marianne specializes in helping authors — from debut writers to New York Times bestselling authors — navigate book development, branding, and publicity, having guided many clients to number one bestseller status and prestigious book awards. Through her thoughtful interviewing style, Marianne creates authentic conversations that empower audiences and help guests share their stories in ways that resonate deeply with listeners around the world.Recent guests on Moments with Marianne have included Neale Donald Walsch, Lola Giusti, Frank Mesa, celebrity animal telepath Ditte Young, Dr. Elaine Aron, Hilda Koch, Dr. Lee Long, Dr. (Colonel) Josh McConkey, Dr. Debra Atkisson, co-authors Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray, Jenny Garufi and Jim Kupczyk, Master Mingtong Gu, and Dr. Stephen Bezruchka, representing a diverse range of authors, experts, and thought leaders from across the globe. Listen to the archives here! For more information about the Moments with Marianne Radio Show, or to inquire about guest opportunities, visit www.mariannepestana.com and tune in during broadcast hours on KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM.About Moments with Marianne Radio ShowMoments with Marianne is a prime drive-time radio program airing on KMET 1490 AM and 98.1 FM, an ABC News Radio affiliate in Southern California. Hosted by award-winning media personality Marianne Pestana, the show features authors, thought leaders, celebrities, and industry pioneers from around the world. After the broadcast, episodes are available globally on major podcast platforms, reaching listeners in 133 countries. For more information, visit www.mariannepestana.com

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