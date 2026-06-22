World Baseball Network to Provide In-Person Coverage of 32nd Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands

Matt Tallarini is the Chief Correspondent for the World Baseball Network

Chief Correspondent Matt Tallarini to Lead On-Site Reporting of Premier International Invitational Tournament Featuring Future Major League Stars

Honkbalweek Haarlem represents the pinnacle of international invitational baseball” — Matt Tallarini, Chief Correspondent, World Baseball Network

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- World Baseball Network (WBN) today announced it will provide comprehensive, in-person coverage of Honkbalweek Haarlem, the world’s most renowned invitational baseball tournament. Coverage of the 32nd edition, held from June 26 through July 4, 2026, will be led by WBN’s Chief Correspondent, Matt Tallarini. Visit WorldBaseball.com for an overview of the tournament , including where-to-watch information First held in 1961 and staged every even-numbered year since 1972 at the historic Pim Mulier Stadium in Haarlem—the spiritual home of Dutch baseball—Honkbalweek has long served as a launchpad for future Major League Baseball (MLB) stars. Recent participants include 2022 Team USA collegiate standouts Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews, and Wyatt Langford.“Honkbalweek Haarlem represents the pinnacle of international invitational baseball,” said Matt Tallarini, Chief Correspondent. “From the passionate Dutch fans at Pim Mulier Stadium to the elite level of competition from nations like Chinese Taipei and the Kingdom of the Netherlands, this tournament is essential viewing for anyone following the global growth of the sport.”The 2026 field features a diverse array of international powerhouses and rising programs:• Chinese Taipei: Currently ranked WBSC No. 2 in the world.• Kingdom of the Netherlands: The host nation and WBSC No. 10.• Italy: Ranked No. 14 by the WBSC and a primary focus of WBN’s English-language European coverage (note: WBN is the official English-language media partner of Federazione Italiana Baseball Softball - FIBS)• Czechia: The breakout stars of the 2023 World Baseball Classic.• Curaçao: A consistent producer of elite MLB talent.• International Globetrotters: A barnstorming all-star team of overseas professionals (see profile on WorldBaseball.com ).WBN’s on-site reporting will include daily game recaps, exclusive player interviews, and behind-the-scenes features, reinforcing the network’s commitment to its “Baseball Without Borders” strategy. By elevating under-covered international leagues and tournaments, WBN continues to unify the fragmented interests of the global baseball ecosystem.Fans can follow the coverage at worldbaseball.com and across WBN’s social media platforms.About World Baseball Network:World Baseball Network, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), based in the United States of America, is building the largest and most diverse worldwide baseball ecosystem for fans, leagues, teams, players, and sponsors. Founded in 2022, WBN identifies innovation areas revolutionizing baseball globally, including Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball, NCAA, Africa, Australia, Europe, Korea, Japan, the Caribbean, the World Baseball Classic, and the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC). “Baseball Without Borders” coverage focuses on the fastest-growing areas of the sport: new international markets and leagues. WBN employs an omni-media strategy encompassing the website, mobile, app, podcast, video syndication, social media, agency services, and custom media components, including video games and virtual environments. Follow WBN at https://worldbaseball.com

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