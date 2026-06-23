Delta Reveal Launches Platform That Gives Investment Managers Early Visibility into Corporate Transitions

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New solution integrates commercial credit, workforce, and earnings call intelligence to surface early distress and recovery signals

The signals that matter — credit behavior, workforce changes, and what executives are actually communicating — already exist. The issue is that they haven't been brought together in a usable way.” — Chris Harrington, CEO, Delta Reveal

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Delta Reveal today announced the launch of its platform designed to help hedge funds, private equity firms, private credit managers, and fundamental active managers identify companies entering distress or recovery before those changes are reflected in filings, ratings actions, or market pricing — typically 60 to 90 days earlier.The platform integrates four institutional data sources: Experian for commercial credit and lending behavior, LinkUp for workforce and hiring trends, Cmind for earnings call intelligence, and Equifax (coming soon) into a unified environment covering more than two million public and private companies. These datasets are normalized and mapped at the entity level through an AI-powered interface, enabling investment and deal teams to surface early transition signals across companies, portfolios, and sectors using natural language queries, without the cost or delay of dedicated data engineering resources.Investment professionals have long faced a structural challenge: the signals that indicate deterioration or recovery exist, but they are fragmented across datasets that are difficult to align and analyze in real time. By the time these changes appear in public filings or ratings actions, much of the opportunity has already moved.Delta Reveal closes this gap with a pre-mapped, AI-driven view of corporate behavior that surfaces changes in credit activity, workforce dynamics, and management communication as they emerge. The platform delivers structured, extractable outputs designed to support screening, diligence, and ongoing portfolio monitoring workflows."Investment managers are sitting on a solvable problem," said Chris Harrington, Founder and CEO of Delta Reveal. "The signals that matter — credit behavior, workforce changes, and what executives are actually communicating — already exist. The issue is that they haven't been brought together in a way that's usable at the point of the investment decision. That's what Delta Reveal enables."The platform is built on a proprietary entity-mapping framework. It normalizes non-homogeneous datasets and links subsidiaries, affiliates, and operating entities back to their parent organizations — across both public and private markets. Developed in partnership with Portfolio BI, a leading provider of enterprise data and AI solutions for the alternatives sector, the platform integrates into existing investment workflows, with outputs that can be incorporated directly into analyst models, screening processes, and portfolio monitoring systems.About Delta RevealDelta Reveal is a transition intelligence platform that helps hedge funds, private equity firms, private credit managers, and fundamental active managers identify companies transitioning from healthy to distressed — and vice versa — by normalizing fragmented data into a single source of actionable insight. The platform integrates commercial credit, workforce, and earnings call intelligence from institutional-grade data vendors, surfacing early transition signals across more than two million public and private companies. For more information, visit deltareveal.com

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