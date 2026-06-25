Ignition & Stripe Capital unlock over $150M in financing offers to help accounting firms invest in AI, talent & growth

Expanded availability across U.S. & AU gives accounting and bookkeeping firms fast, flexible access to capital to accelerate growth, AI-powered tech & teams.

Firms are looking to invest in AI, modernize operations, attract talent, and scale their businesses. Access to capital gives firms another powerful tool to turn those ambitions into reality.” — Greg Hatcher, VP Payments at Ignition

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ignition , the leading AI revenue and billing automation platform for accounting, bookkeeping and professional services firms, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Stripe Capital , bringing fast, flexible financing to eligible customers across both the United States and Australia.The expansion is a significant step in Ignition's mission to help firms automate how they sell, bill, and collect payments - and now access the financial tools to grow and transform their businesses. Through the partnership, eligible capital offers available to Ignition customers now exceed $150 million.Since launching to an initial cohort of customers earlier this year, adoption has exceeded expectations. More than 8% of eligible firms in the initial U.S. pilot cohort have already accepted capital offers, with Australian firms quickly following suit after the program launched there last week. Funding amounts have ranged from approximately $2,000 to $150,000, giving firms the flexibility to invest in growth initiatives, AI transformation, technology modernization, and strategic hiring.Unlike traditional lending products often used to bridge cash flow gaps, firms are increasingly using capital through Ignition to make strategic investments that fuel long-term growth - from hiring key staff and expanding service offerings to implementing AI-powered technologies that improve efficiency and profitability."Over the last several years, Ignition has helped firms solve one of their biggest operational challenges: getting on-time payments through automated billing," said Greg Hatcher, VP Payments at Ignition. "What we're seeing now is the next phase of evolution. Firms are looking to invest in AI, modernize their operations, attract top talent, and build more scalable businesses. Expanding Capital across the U.S. and Australia gives firms another powerful tool to help turn those growth ambitions into reality."The trend reflects a broader shift occurring across the profession as firms increasingly invest in technology-driven transformation. According to recent research from Ignition, 91% of accounting and bookkeeping firms identify either enhancing advisory services or automating compliance work as AI's biggest opportunity for their firm within the next 12–24 months. Access to capital is helping firms move faster on those investments, enabling them to implement AI-powered workflows, improve operational efficiency, expand service offerings, and create capacity for growth.“We hear consistently from our SMB customers that access to financing is a primary obstacle to growth”, said Amit Sagiv, Product Lead for Stripe Capital. “By partnering with Ignition, we’re making it easier for eligible firms to access financing based on their business performance and put that capital to work where it matters most—whether that's expanding their teams or scaling their operations.”Customer success stories:For many firms, access to financing has created opportunities to accelerate growth plans that may have otherwise been delayed."The process was incredibly straightforward, and the funds were in my account the day after I was approved,” said Charles Hopkins II, EA, Founder and CEO of Wealth by Taxes LLC. “We're currently hiring a Tax Manager as part of our growth strategy, and having access to that capital gave us the confidence to move forward sooner. Ignition has been an important part of our firm since 2017, and this is another example of them helping us grow."Built for modern accounting firms:Financing through Stripe Capital is designed to provide a faster, simpler alternative to traditional lending options. Eligibility is determined using business performance and payment activity data, helping reduce paperwork and lengthy approval processes.Financing is now available to eligible customers with supported ledger connections, creating a seamless experience across billing, payments, accounting operations and access to capital.Key benefits include:Fast access to funding: Approved firms can receive funds in as little as 2 business days.Seamless experience: Financing is integrated into the tools firms already use to manage proposals, billing and payments.Growth-focused flexibility: Firms can invest in hiring, technology, AI transformation, marketing initiatives, and expansion opportunities.Streamlined qualification: Offers are informed by business performance data, reducing complexity and administrative burden.As firms continue to navigate rapid technological change and increasing client expectations, Ignition remains focused on providing the tools and financial infrastructure that help businesses operate more efficiently, grow with confidence, and invest in the future.Availability:Financing is available to eligible Ignition customers in the United States and Australia, subject to approval. Financing is provided through Stripe Capital.For more information about Ignition and its growing ecosystem of financial solutions, visit: https:// www.ignitionapp.com Stripe Capital offers financing types that include loans and merchant cash advances. All financing applications are subject to review prior to approval. In the U.S., Stripe Capital loans are issued by Celtic Bank, and YouLend provides Stripe Capital merchant cash advances.In AU, financing is provided by Fundbox, an external finance provider, with payments facilitated by Stripe. See your Dashboard for the terms of your offer.Financing is provided by Fundbox, an external finance provider, with payments facilitated by Stripe. Funding amounts, rates, and terms are based on review and approval of a completed application, and are subject to change. Financing offers might require additional documentation.About Ignition:Founded in 2013, Ignition is the leading AI revenue and billing automation platform for firms and agencies to transform their sales, billing and payment processes.Ignition automates proposals, engagement letters, invoicing, payments and workflows in a single AI-powered platform, empowering 8,500+ businesses to sell, bill and get paid for their services with ease.To date, Ignition customers have managed relationships with over 2.4 million clients and earned $13b in revenue via the platform. Ignition's global workforce spans Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the Philippines, US and the UK.

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