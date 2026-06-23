PharmStars Ventures Expands Digital Health Portfolio to 23 with 11 New Investments Bridging the ‘Pharma-Startup Gap’

PharmStars Ventures Adds Companies to Its Portfolio

Fund backs elite, pharma-ready digital health startup graduates of PharmStars accelerator

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PharmStars Ventures , the venture capital fund built around the industry-leading PharmStars accelerator , announces 11 new investments in digital health startups from the accelerator’s Fall 2025 cohort. These investments bring the fund’s portfolio to 23 companies, reflecting continued execution of its strategy to identify, de-risk, and fund high-potential startups helping pharmaceutical companies accelerate digital transformation.PharmStars Ventures’ mission is simple yet transformative: to build and fund exceptional digital health startups that bridge the “pharma-startup gap.” The fund leverages the PharmStars accelerator’s proven success in preparing startups to effectively engage with pharmaceutical companies and applies a hands-on investment model grounded in deep industry relationships.Since launching in 2021, the PharmStars accelerator has become the leading platform for connecting digital health innovators with the pharmaceutical industry. Its 112 graduates have collectively raised more than $1 billion, while its early graduates have formed over 100 partnerships with pharma companies.Through the accelerator, PharmStars Ventures has a proprietary, global pipeline of startups addressing the most pressing real-world challenges across pharma drug development, clinical research, commercial operations, patient engagement, and healthcare delivery. PharmStars Ventures’ position within the pharma innovation ecosystem is strengthened and deepened by its close relationships with global pharmaceutical companies and its network of former pharma executives, digital health leaders, and subject-matter experts.“Because PharmStars works closely with leading pharmaceutical companies, we gain a real-time understanding of the challenges, priorities, and opportunities shaping the industry,” said Naomi Fried, PhD, Managing Partner of PharmStars Ventures and CEO and founder of the PharmStars accelerator. “These insights help us identify startups addressing the most significant biopharma problems and give us confidence in our ability to build a portfolio solving pharma’s unmet needs.”The fund’s partners and investment team work directly with founders on business strategy, positioning, customer engagement, and commercialization during the accelerator’s 10-week Pharma University ( PharmaU ) program. This extended engagement allows the fund to evaluate teams, technologies, and market opportunities over months rather than weeks. The accelerator model provides PharmStars Ventures the opportunity to conduct unique, deep, embedded due diligence on the diverse, high-quality accelerator participants.“Our accelerator-based model allows us to systematically identify, vet, and de-risk companies before we invest,” said Shrawan Patel, MD, General Partner and accelerator co-founder. “By building a diversified portfolio across technologies, geographies, and stages, we can provide our investors with broad investment into the digital transformation happening in pharma.”The fund’s 11 recent investments focus on innovations in data management, insights, and artificial intelligence. Collectively, the companies span North America, Europe, and South America and are focused on AI, clinical research, real-world data, wearables, drug discovery, workforce development, and research infrastructure for pharma.Pharmstars Ventures’ new portfolio companies are:• Ailin Health (Madrid, Spain) – Agile, Rapid, Out-of-clinic Screening Platform Integrated with Patient and HCP Reporting and Education• CROMODATA (Buenos Aires, Argentina) – Latin American Real-world Clinical Data Platform• DataJoint (Houston, TX) – R&D Data Platform Unifying Multimodal Data, Scientific Context, and Computational Logic for Improved Research Efficiency and Enhanced AI• Ethos (Redwood City, CA) – Adaptive, Mobile Learning Platform Delivering Continuous Competency Validation and Rapid Content Creation• Infermedica (Wroclaw, Poland) – Pre-diagnostic Patient Guidance Platform and Real-world Data• Medwise AI (Leeds, England) – GenAI Search Engine for HCP Engagement and Insights• OmniScience (Houston, TX) – Clinical Trial Agentic AI “Control Tower” to Unify Data, Automate Oversight, Alert Proactively, and Recommend Action• Reflector Bio (New York, NY) – Novel AI Drug Discovery Platform for Therapeutic Response Prediction with Multimodal Data• ROOK (Miami, FL) – AI-enabled Platform for Device-agnostic, Regulatory-compliant Integration of Wearable Data• Superbio.ai (Palo Alto, CA) – Agentic AI Platform with Infrastructure, Support, and 650+ Validated AI Tools for Drug Discovery• WHYZE Health (Dublin, Ireland) – AI-powered Platform for Research-grade Clinical and Real-world Data from the UKPharmStars Ventures expects to invest in future PharmStars accelerator cohorts as it expands its portfolio of pharma-ready digital health companies and advances its mission of building and funding the bridge between startups and pharma. PharmStars’ Fall 2026 accelerator is accepting applications until July 12, 2026, and is focused on “Digital Innovations in Immunology.”About PharmStars VenturesPharmStars Ventures is a venture fund that “wraps around” the PharmStars accelerator to invest in pharma-ready digital health startups. Led by General Partners Naomi Fried, PhD, and Shrawan Patel, MD, the fund combines unique, high-quality deal flow, hands-on due diligence, and strategic follow-on investing to accelerate innovation at the intersection of pharma and digital health.About PharmStarsPharmStars is the member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Because of our expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. The PharmaU program, which includes a proprietary curriculum and personalized mentoring, supports digital health startups and pharma in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of technology solutions. More information is available at www.PharmStars.com

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