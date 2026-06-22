American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu What Tennessee's New Nutrition Law Means for BCHN® and CNS® Pathways

New Tennessee legislation modernizes nutrition practice standards, creating clearer opportunities for BCHN® and CNS® credential holders.

Clear credentialing pathways help nutrition professionals build sustainable careers, practice within their scope, and contribute to better public health outcomes.” — Dr. Patricia Kaufman, Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition at ACHS

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is pleased to share an important legislative update for holistic nutrition professionals, current students, and individuals considering careers in nutrition and wellness.On May 19, 2026, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation that modernizes the state’s nutrition law for the first time in nearly four decades. With the passage of House Bill 2029 and Senate Bill 2579, holistic nutrition professionals will have greater clarity regarding their scope of practice, helping expand access to personalized nutrition services throughout the state.The legislation, goes into effect July 1, 2026, codifies a scope of practice for holistic nutrition professionals and updates regulations that had remained largely unchanged for nearly 40 years. The bill was sponsored by Representative Jerome Moon Faison and Senator Rusty Crowe Harshbarger and received unanimous approval during the 2026 legislative session.The effort represents years of advocacy led by the National Association of Nutrition Professionals (NANP). Since 2019, NANP Legislative Affairs has worked to advance legislation that supports public health while recognizing the role qualified holistic nutrition professionals play in wellness and preventive health support.What This Means for Nutrition ProfessionalsFor ACHS students and graduates, the legislation highlights the growing importance of nutrition credentialing pathways and professional standards within the field of holistic nutrition.Tennessee’s updated law creates greater clarity for holistic nutrition professionals practicing within their established scope while increasing public access to nutrition education and wellness support services.Students pursuing undergraduate studies in Integrative Health Sciences or Holistic Nutrition may be eligible to pursue the Board Certified in Holistic Nutrition® (BCHN®) credential pathway, depending on individual qualifications and certification requirements.Students interested in clinical nutrition and nutrition licensure to practice medical nutrition therapy should note that the Certified Nutrition Specialist CNS® ) credential follows a different pathway. The CNS credential requires a master’s degree or higher in nutrition and may support licensure opportunities in states where nutrition licensure is available, including Tennessee.“The passage of this legislation reflects the growing recognition of holistic nutrition professionals and the importance of clear, rigorous credentialing pathways,” said Dr. Patricia Kaufman , Dean of Integrative Health and Nutrition at ACHS. “As demand for qualified nutrition professionals continues to grow across clinical, community, and wellness settings, students who pursue credentials such as BCHNor CNSare better positioned to step into these roles, practice within their scope, and truly make an impact on public health. Understanding credential requirements and state regulations is a critical step in building a sustainable career and contributing meaningfully to the healthcare workforce.”Understanding BCHNand CNSPathwaysWhile both credentials support professional development in nutrition, they serve different career goals and educational pathways.The BCHNcredential is available to qualified graduates who meet eligibility requirements established by the National Association of Nutrition Professionals (NANP) and is commonly pursued by holistic nutrition practitioners and wellness professionals.The CNScredential is an advanced clinical nutrition credential that generally requires a master’s degree and may support medical nutrition therapy and state licensure where applicable. ACHS students pursuing graduate-level nutrition education may choose this pathway depending on their career objectives and state requirements.As nutrition regulations continue to evolve across the United States, understanding credentialing options and state-specific requirements remains an important consideration for aspiring nutrition professionals.ACHS encourages current and prospective students interested in nutrition careers to review credentialing requirements carefully and explore the pathways that best align with their professional goals.To learn more about nutrition credentialing pathways, including the differences between the BCHNand CNScredentials, watch the ACHS Credentialing Webinar and explore Holistic Nutrition and Integrative Health Sciences programs at ACHS.About American College of Healthcare SciencesFounded in 1978, American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS) is an accredited online institution specializing in integrative health and wellness education. ACHS offers certificate, diploma, undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs in holistic nutrition, herbal medicine, aromatherapy, wellness coaching, and integrative health sciences. ACHS serves students worldwide through flexible online programs designed for working adults and lifelong learners.For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

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