Need Election Assistance for the 2026 Primary Election? Voter Service and Polling Centers open June 22.

Locations open weekdays June 22 – June 29, Saturday, June 27, and Election Day, June 30

If you live in Douglas County, plan to vote in the June 30, 2026, Primary Election, and need in-person assistance, three Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) open today, June 22.

Why should I visit a VSPC? VSPCs offer Douglas County residents the opportunity to vote in person, use ADA-accessible voting equipment, or replace a ballot. After June 22, you must also visit a VSPC if you need to register to vote or update your voter registration.

Where can I find a VSPC? Staff at three VSPC locations are ready to assist you with your election needs from June 22 through Election Day:

Arapahoe Community College – Sturm Campus, 4500 Limelight Avenue, Castle Rock

Douglas County Parks and Trails, 9651 South Quebec Street, Highlands Ranch

Parker Water and Sanitation, 13939 Ancestry Drive, Parker

When can I visit a VSPC? VSPC locations will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday through Monday, June 29. Additionally, the locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 30.

Not registered to vote but want to be? Colorado election law allows voter registration up to and on

Election Day. If you live in Douglas County, plan to vote in the June 30 Primary Election, and are not registered to vote, please visit a VSPC between now and Election Day to register to vote.

How to return your ballot. If you don’t need in-person assistance, deliver your ballot for free using one of the 23 convenient ballot drop box locations countywide. Safe, secure ballot drop boxes are available 24/7 now through 7 p.m. on Election Day, June 30, 2026.

Know the ballot deadline. No matter how you deliver your ballot, by mail, ballot drop box, or VSPC, it must be received by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 — an Election Day postmark does not count.

For official voter resources and election information, or to chat with Elections staff, visit DouglasCOVotes.gov, or contact Douglas County Elections by phone at 303-660-7444.