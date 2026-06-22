Topo Athletic Launches the Pro Series, Beginning with the New Specter 3 

Specter 3 Topo Athletic Pro Series

A new line built for runners who demand performance on each day of their running journey

FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Topo Athletic today announced the launch of the Pro Series , a new elevated product line designed for runners seeking responsive, lightweight performance across every mile of their running journeys. Topo set out to create a line to reinforce the stories of its core products while pushing into new territory with cutting-edge materials. The series launches this summer with Specter 3 , with additional Pro Series styles to follow.With the Pro Series, Topo’s product differentiators remain front and center. Every style maintains the Topo Difference, the foundational features of the brand’s signature fit that has defined Topo since day one, now paired with the most advanced materials and construction in the brand’s history.Introducing Specter 3Kicking off the Pro Series is Specter 3, a highly anticipated launch, built with Topo’s new RevFoam™ midsole, an ATPU-based foam that delivers a lightweight, energetic ride. Directly underfoot, an ATPU footbed offers increased rebound with every stride. Combined with an enhanced overall aesthetic.Specter 3 is the first of several Pro Series Styles planned for release. Additional styles are in development to be announced throughout 2026 and 2027."The Pro Series represents a meaningful new chapter for Topo, and Specter 3 is the perfect shoe to kick it off. It's built for the runner who wants a professional level of performance on every run. Put in the miles with Specter 3 now; you're going to want to be ready for what’s coming next," said Michael O'Brien, Marketing Director at Topo Athletic.Specter 3 will launch at topoathletic.com and at select run specialty retailers. Additional Pro Series styles to follow.

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