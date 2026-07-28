American IRA Hosts Kyle Moody for Webinar on Disqualified Persons and Prohibited Transactions in Self-Directed IRAs

Learn the rules surrounding prohibited transactions, disqualified persons, and compliant deal structures in Self-Directed IRAs.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Kyle Moody, Business Development Manager at American IRA. The session will focus on one of the most important compliance topics in self-directed investing: understanding disqualified persons and prohibited transactions.With more than eight years of experience helping investors navigate alternative investments within retirement accounts, Moody will provide practical guidance on the rules that govern Self-Directed IRAs and how investors can avoid mistakes that may jeopardize the tax-advantaged status of their accounts.The discussion will explore who qualifies as a disqualified person under IRS regulations, what activities and services are prohibited, and how investors can structure partnerships and transactions while remaining compliant. Attendees will also gain insight into funding considerations, risk management strategies, and ways to protect their IRA's interests when pursuing alternative investments.This webinar is intended for both new and experienced self-directed investors seeking a clearer understanding of compliance requirements before investing retirement funds.What You'll Learn:1. Protect Your IRA: Avoid Costly Prohibited TransactionsLearn how prohibited transactions occur, the warning signs investors should recognize, and the steps that can help prevent compliance issues before they arise.2. Structure Partnerships: Build Compliant Deals That Keep Options OpenExplore how ownership structures, funding arrangements, and partnership strategies can be designed within IRS guidelines while preserving flexibility for future investments.3. Plan Funding & Risk: Secure Your IRA's Long-Term ViabilityUnderstand how funding sources, reserve planning, leverage, and changing market conditions can impact retirement-account investments and long-term account health.Event: July 29th at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.com/prohibited-webinar/ Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What's in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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