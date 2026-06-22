Boca Raton’s Premier European & Exotic Repair Specialist Expands Its Digital Presence With a Search-Focused Site Built for Drivers Who Know the Difference

Shores Automotive (NASDAQ:SA)

This shop has built its name on knowing these cars and treating the people who drive them with respect. The new website finally reflects that and makes it easier for European car owners to find us.” — Billy Craven, Owner, Shores Automotive

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shores Automotive Launches Expanded Website to Serve Boca Raton’s European Car Owners

BOCA RATON, - May 2026 - Shores Automotive, Boca Raton’s premier European and exotic repair specialist, has launched a new, significantly expanded website at shoresautomotive.com. The rebuilt site is designed to extend the shop’s reputation for dealer-level service into the digital space, giving European car owners across Palm Beach County a resource that matches the depth of expertise available inside the shop.

The expansion introduces deep brand and service pages covering the European and exotic makes Shores Automotive specializes i, including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls Royce, and Aston Martin, alongside repair-type content and local pages built around how drivers in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Lighthouse Point, and the surrounding luxury corridor actually search for service. Rather than a general directory of offerings, the site is structured around specific makes, specific services, and the specific local markets Shores Automotive serves.

The launch comes ahead of snowbird season, the November through May period when a significant share of the shop’s customer base arrives from the Northeast and Midwest with their European vehicles in tow. The rebuilt site is designed to meet those seasonal searches directly, giving first-time visitors from outside the area the detail and credibility they need to choose a new shop with confidence.

A Message From the Owner

“This shop has built its name on knowing these cars and treating the people who drive them with respect. The new website finally reflects that at the level our clients expect, and makes it easier for European car owners across the region to find us.”- Billy Craven, Owner, Shores Automotive

About Shores Automotive

Shores Automotive is a premium European and exotic vehicle repair specialist located at 2544 NW 2nd Avenue Boca Raton, FL 33431. Founded by Billy Craven, whose family background in the automotive industry dates to the 1950s, the shop has served Palm Beach County drivers for approximately 14 years. Shores Automotive specializes in BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, Land Rover, Jaguar, Maserati, Bentley, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Alfa Romeo, and Mini. The shop carries a 4.9 Google rating, offers a 3-year warranty on qualifying work, and provides loaner cars, valet pickup and drop-off, OEM parts, dealer-level diagnostic tools, and transparent pricing. Online scheduling is available at shoresautomotive.com.

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