Coeus Institute Launches Omni-53, Self-Service Intelligence for Credit Unions Built on NCUA 5300 Data

Screenshot of Omni-53's user dashboard.

Omni-53 turns public NCUA 5300 data into peer benchmarking, risk scoring, and plain-language AI insight for credit union leaders

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coeus Institute Launches Omni-53 , Giving Every Credit Union Self Service Access to the Cutting-Edge Intelligence Once Reserved for only the Largest InstitutionsOmni-53 turns the quarterly NCUA 5300 Call Report into an interactive analytics platform with peer benchmarking, risk scoring, market intelligence, and an AI assistant all without consultants, analysts, or six-figure contracts.Credit unions sit on a paradox: they are rich in data but starved of insight. Every federally insured credit union files a detailed NCUA 5300 Call Report four times a year, yet turning that filing into strategic intelligence has traditionally demanded expensive consulting engagements, enterprise data terminals, or analyst teams that most institutions cannot justify. The result is that smaller and mid-sized credit unions, the majority of the movement, have competed on incomplete information.Coeus Institute today announced the launch of Omni-53, a self service analytics platform that closes that gap. Omni-53 transforms the public 5300 data for every federally insured credit union in the United States into an interactive workspace any executive can use immediately with no data science team, no implementation project, and no long-term contract required."Omni-53 is built to give credit union leaders the intelligence they need without requiring a data science team," said Michai Morin, CEO of Coeus Institute. "The data is already public and already filed. We built the layer that finally makes it readable, comparable, and actionable, so a $90 million credit union can walk into a board meeting with the same caliber of analysis a billion dollar institution takes for granted."Omni-53 addresses the pain points credit union leaders feel most directly:Fragmented, hard-to-use data. Omni-53 cleans and restructures 24 quarters of 5300 filings into a single analytical model, canonical financial facts, derived ratios, peer cohorts, and trend flags so leaders explore their institution and the entire industry in one place.Benchmarking that arrives too late and costs too much. A one-page dashboard with peer median overlays, custom peer groups by asset size, state, and charter type, and a market explorer spanning every credit union in the country replace slow, expensive, consultant-mediated reports.Risk that surfaces after it matters. A ten-dimension risk scorecard with plain-language drivers flags issues like deposit flight, deteriorating ratios, concentration against peers every quarter, giving leaders time to act before findings reach an examiner.The board reporting burden. Omni-53 generates board-ready, AI narrated report PDFs in minutes, replacing analyst weeks of preparation with clear, peer-benchmarked narratives.At the center is COAI, an AI assistant that answers plain English questions such as, "How does our ROA compare to peers?" or "Which of our ratios are deteriorating?" with the institution's actual numbers, peer context, and citations to the underlying data.Omni-53 was built by Coeus Institute in partnership with Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates MSA ), a strategic advisory firm embedded in the credit union movement for more than 40 years and the creator of The Underground and Credit Union Shared Services (CUSS). MSA's industry guidance shaped the metrics, peer cohorts, and executive workflows the platform delivers.Omni-53 is available now. Credit union leaders can explore the platform and create an account at https://coeus.institute/omni-53/ . CUSS members can learn more at https://cuss.mitchellstankovic.com/cuss-omni53/ About Coeus InstituteCoeus Institute engineers autonomous intelligence systems that turn fragmented, unstructured data into decision-ready intelligence. Coeus builds tools that transform public regulatory data into actionable insight for executives, boards, and system partners across the credit union movement.About Mitchell, Stankovic & AssociatesFor more than 40 years, Mitchell, Stankovic & Associates has supported credit union CEOs and boards through governance modernization, strategic planning, leadership transitions, and system-level collaboration. MSA is the creator of The Underground and Credit Union Shared Services (CUSS).

Introducing Omni-53

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