Unified Essentials Launches Integrated Marketing Suite for Business Growth

New all-in-one platform unites PPC, CRM, website design, and AI support into a single, data-driven system for measurable business growth.

This release confirms that businesses can see clear ROI from an integrated marketing approach that combines strategy, execution, and operational support into one system” — Unified Essentials Spokesperson

DAVIE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unified Essentials , a results-driven digital marketing agency, today announced the launch of its Integrated Marketing Suite, a comprehensive platform combining pay-per-click advertising, CRM integration, website design and development, and AI-powered operational support into a single, unified system designed to drive measurable business growth.The new suite addresses a common challenge faced by businesses of all sizes: fragmented marketing efforts across multiple vendors. By integrating strategy, execution, analytics, and automation into one cohesive system, Unified Essentials enables companies to generate qualified leads while simultaneously improving operational efficiency."Many agencies focus on traffic or impressions, but we focus on outcomes—qualified leads, customer acquisition, and revenue growth," said the company's spokesperson. "Our Integrated Marketing Suite connects marketing campaigns, website performance, analytics, and customer interactions so businesses can clearly see how digital marketing contributes to real growth."The platform offers businesses a range of services including search engine optimization, pay-per-click advertising management across Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, and Meta advertising, modern website design and development with strong UX/UI principles, professional content writing, and AI executive assistants that automate routine tasks such as customer communication, appointment handling, and workflow management.Based in Davie, Florida, Unified Essentials reports that its clients have experienced significant results, including an average 50 percent increase in website traffic and a 25 percent average increase in lead generation. The company maintains a client retention rate of over 90 percent, with more than 200 successful digital marketing campaigns completed to date.We've been working with Unified Essentials, and the results are incredible," said Jose of NovaTurf, one of the company's clients. "Our lead volume has more than doubled, and the quality has never been better.Carlos of Sunnyside Solar added, "Before working with Unified Essentials, our phones barely rang. Now we're booked solid with homeowners asking for solar quotes every week."The Integrated Marketing Suite is available immediately to businesses across the United States, with a la carte options available for companies seeking specific services. For more information, visit unifiedessentials.com.About Unified EssentialsUnified Essentials is a digital marketing agency that combines data-driven strategy with creative execution. From high-impact campaigns and optimized websites to offshore support and real-time analytics, the company fuses marketing with operations to drive measurable growth for businesses across the United States. The agency is headquartered at 12555 Orange Dr., Suite 273, Davie, FL 33330. For more information, visit unifiedessentials.com or call 888-436-8850.

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