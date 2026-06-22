VELscope Mantis and SOTA Cloud Join Forces to Deliver Seamless Oral Mucosal Screening and Imaging in a Single Workflow

VELscope Mantis device and SOTA Cloud logo beside a smartphone showing captured fluorescence and reflectance oral mucosal images. A clinician wearing loupes holds the cordless VELscope Mantis with a mounted iPhone, its blue fluorescence light aimed at a patient during an oral examination. The VELscope Mantis with a mounted iPhone captures a green fluorescence image of a patient's mouth lit by blue fluorescence light during an oral exam.

Integration connects fluorescence visualization, photo documentation, and cloud-based patient records so screening images move from chair to chart in one step

Photo documentation has always been critical to oral mucosal screening, but many clinicians have not been using it because the process of getting images into the chart has been too painful,”.” — Wayne Rees, CEO of LED Dental.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LED Dental Inc., maker of the VELscope Mantis oral mucosal screening device, and SOTA Cloud , the leader in cloud-based dental imaging, today announced a technology integration that connects the VELscope Mantis directly to SOTA Cloud's imaging platform and integrated practice management systems. Clinicians can now capture fluorescence and reflectance images during an oral mucosal screening and have them upload automatically to the patient's chart in the cloud, completing a workflow that has never before existed in a single, uninterrupted process.The Missing Link in Oral Mucosal ScreeningOral mucosal screening has long faced a documentation gap. Even with enhanced visualization tools, the images captured were historically hard to move into the patient record, requiring manual downloads, transfers, and separate uploads. The result: many clinicians who screened effectively did not document what they found, because getting images into the chart was too cumbersome during a routine visit. This integration eliminates that barrier entirely.How the Integration WorksThe VELscope Mantis features a built-in iPhone adapter for hands-free, high-resolution capture across all three of the device's visualization modes: blue-light fluorescence, polarized white-light reflectance, and traditional white-light illumination. Through the integration, those images are instantly available in SOTA Cloud, with no syncing or manual file handling.Critically, the Mantis does not use the iPhone as a generic camera. LED Dental developed customized acquisition settings for intraoral fluorescence and reflectance imaging, optimizing exposure, ISO, white balance, and sensor configuration for each mode across many iPhone models. The result is high-fidelity, consistent imaging rather than standard consumer photographs. The same approach can extend to video documentation in the future.More Than a Screening DeviceThe integration positions the Mantis as a multi-purpose clinical imaging tool. Unlike traditional intraoral cameras, which require returning to a workstation to edit and save images after the exam, the Mantis captures at chairside, optimizes through proprietary calibration profiles, and delivers directly to the patient record. There is no secondary editing, no desktop file management, and no delay. The image is in the chart before the clinician sets the handpiece down.Practices gain a single cordless device for multiple use cases, from documenting suspicious lesions under fluorescence to capturing standard intraoral photographs under white light. Once images are in SOTA Cloud, clinicians can use its full suite of tools, including AI-powered referral letters that compile images and clinical notes into a formatted specialist referral. The complete workflow, from screening to documentation to referral, stays in one HIPAA-compliant system and never requires leaving the chairside.Essential to Quality Care and Patient SafetyCapturing screening images and storing them in the patient file is not a convenience feature; it is fundamental to quality care. Enhanced visualization can aid clinicians in evaluating tissue changes that may be less apparent under standard illumination, but that value is diminished if observations are never documented. Without documentation there is no baseline, no way to track changes over time, and significant liability exposure. This integration changes that: images move to the patient file automatically, so documentation becomes part of the screening itself. Every image is stored, timestamped, and linked to the record, creating a defensible clinical trail that protects patient and practice."Photo documentation has always been critical to oral mucosal screening, but many clinicians have not used it because getting images into the chart has been too painful," said Wayne Rees, CEO of LED Dental. "When images move from the Mantis to the patient file without extra steps, documentation stops being an obstacle and becomes part of the screening itself. For practices that take patient safety seriously, this is how screening needs to be done.""We built SOTA Cloud to remove barriers between technology, providers, and patients," said Albert Kim, co-founder and CEO of SOTA Cloud. "Integrating with the VELscope Mantis does exactly that. Clinicians can capture fluorescence images, have them instantly appear in the patient record, and generate an AI-powered referral letter to a specialist, all from a single workflow. That is a fundamentally new way to approach oral mucosal screening in practice."A Must-Have for Every Practice That ScreensFor practices and DSOs, the integration sets a new standard for the comprehensive oral examination. Enhanced screening without documentation is incomplete care; documentation without a seamless workflow is unsustainable. The Mantis and SOTA Cloud solve both at once, making every screening a fully documented screening without adding time or friction. Practices that consistently document findings are better positioned to demonstrate standard-of-care compliance, support referrals, and reduce malpractice exposure.Key capabilities include:Automatic image upload. Fluorescence, reflectance, and white-light images are instantly available in SOTA Cloud.AI-generated referral letters. SOTA Cloud compiles images and notes into a formatted specialist referral.Secure specialist portal. Providers and specialists share images, exchange messages, and track referrals in one HIPAA-compliant platform.Practice management integration. SOTA Cloud connects with leading practice management systems.Longitudinal tracking. Cloud-stored images let clinicians compare screenings over time to monitor tissue changes.Combined ReachVELscope technology is used in tens of thousands of practices worldwide, with an active network of more than 25,000 clinicians. SOTA Cloud is deployed across more than 2,500 practice locations, including DSO networks, group practices, and solo practitioners.AvailabilityThe VELscope Mantis with SOTA Cloud integration will be available beginning June 30, 2026. Dental professionals can contact their VELscope distributor or visit velscope.com or sotacloud.com to schedule a demonstration.About LED Dental Inc.LED Dental Inc., headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, is the maker of the VELscope family of oral mucosal screening devices. VELscope technology uses tissue reflectance and fluorescence visualization to aid clinicians in the visualization and documentation of oral mucosal tissues during routine oral examinations. VELscope has been recognized by the World Health Organization, the Pride Institute, Cellerant Best of Class awards, and Dentistry Today Top 100 Products designations. For more information, visit velscope.com.About SOTA CloudSOTA Cloud is the dental industry's first fully integrated clinical management platform, connecting cloud imaging, AI diagnostics, and patient engagement into one unified system. For more information, visit sotacloud.com.

VELscope Mantis now enhanced by SOTA Cloud Integration

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