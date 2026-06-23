Ozeina Opens Flagship Longevity & Medspa in Tampa, Marking the Launch of a New Era in Personalized Wellness Care

A new destination for wellness has arrived in Tampa as Ozeina opens its first longevity and medspa clinic.

Ozeina opens its first Tampa clinic helping people look and feel their best through personalized wellness, aesthetics, and longevity care, with plans to expand.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The company’s first physical clinic, Ozeina Longevity & Medspa–Riverview, marks the beginning of a broader strategy to transform wellness spaces into longevity destinations, with plans for concierge, mobile, and personalised care expanding across Florida and neighbouring markets.Ozeina, a luxury wellness and longevity company focused on personalised preventative care and advanced aesthetic experiences, today announced the opening of its first brick-and-mortar clinic, Ozeina Longevity & Medspa–Riverview, located in Tampa, Florida.This opening represents a significant milestone for the company and serves as the first step in Ozeina’s long-term strategy to build a connected network of longevity clinics by acquiring and transforming existing medspa and wellness businesses across Florida and neighbouring markets.A Bold Vision: Look and Feel Like Your Best Self – At Any AgeAt the heart of Ozeina’s mission is a belief that every person deserves to look and feel the way they did in their twenties, energized, confident, and in the body they’ve always envisioned. Ozeina Longevity & Medspa–Riverview was built around this philosophy: combining the latest in aesthetic medicine, hormone optimization, body sculpting, and longevity science to help each client achieve their ideal look and feel at any stage of life.Whether the goal is a more youthful complexion, a leaner and more sculpted physique, renewed energy, or simply feeling like the best version of oneself, Ozeina’s personalised care model is designed to meet each client exactly where they are, and take them exactly where they want to go. A full menu of treatments and services is available here “Our goal has never been to simply open another clinic. We are building an ecosystem where wellness, aesthetics, and longevity exist together, where every client walks out feeling like they’re in their twenties, with the energy, confidence, and body to match. This opening represents the first physical expression of that vision.— Swati Patel, President, OzeinaUnlike traditional healthcare expansion models that rely on developing new facilities from the ground up, Ozeina intends to accelerate growth by identifying existing medspas and wellness businesses that can be transformed into modern longevity clinics while preserving the personalized experience clients already value. This approach allows the company to scale more efficiently while creating greater access to premium longevity services throughout the region.Ozeina Longevity & Medspa–Riverview will bring together personalized skincare services, wellness therapies, body rejuvenation experiences, recovery-focused treatments, aesthetic procedures, and longevity consultations within a single luxury destination.Expansion PlansOver the next twelve months, Ozeina plans to continue expanding its physical footprint through additional clinic acquisitions while simultaneously introducing concierge wellness services delivered directly to clients at home, in offices, hotels, and private residences.The company is also developing a mobile wellness and medspa platform designed to bring personalized longevity experiences directly to clients, creating greater flexibility and accessibility without compromising quality or convenience. With multiple expansion opportunities currently under evaluation across Florida and Georgia, Ozeina expects Ozeina Longevity & Medspa–Riverview to serve as the foundation for a broader connected network of longevity clinics.Founding Clinical TeamAs part of the launch, Ozeina is assembling a multidisciplinary team of aesthetic and wellness professionals who will deliver personalized treatment experiences across skincare, wellness, and longevity services. The founding team includes:1. Sophia Lalonde, Aesthetician & Laser Technician2. Ella Patterson, Aesthetician & Laser TechnicianAdditional provider announcements and biographies will be released closer to the clinic opening.“Our vision extends far beyond a single location. We see an opportunity to redefine how longevity care is delivered, creating a connected platform where every client can look, feel, and live as the best version of themselves, at any age. Ozeina Longevity & Medspa–Riverview is simply the beginning.”— Swati Patel, President, OzeinaAbout OzeinaOzeina is a luxury wellness and longevity company dedicated to helping individuals look better, feel better, and age on their own terms through personalised preventative care and advanced aesthetic experiences. By combining premium skincare, wellness therapies, evidence-based longevity programs, hormone optimization, body sculpting, IV therapy, and mobile wellness services, Ozeina is building a modern longevity ecosystem designed around convenience, personalization, and long-term health optimization. Learn more at ozeina.com.

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