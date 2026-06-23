KBF Design Gallery Wins First Place for Remodeling at the 2026 Central Florida Parade of Homes

The new over-sink window that Parade of Homes judges named the kitchen's "Outstanding Feature" anchors KBF Design Gallery's award-winning DeLand, FL remodel, replacing two undersized windows with one light-filled focal point. An arched niche frames the Wolf range like a proscenium, with a quartzite slab climbing the wall and a brass pot filler tucked into the composition — among the considered details the judges praised in KBF Design Gallery's First Place DeLand kitchen.

The winning design reimagined a Deland kitchen's dated layout around a stunning new window that the judges identified as the kitchen's standout feature.

The Parade is a wonderful way to show people what’s possible in their existing homes through thoughtful remodeling” — Adam Vellequette, Co-Principal

DELAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Florida home design and remodeling firm KBF Design Gallery has won First Place in the Single Room/Living Space Remodeling category of the 2026 Central Florida Parade of Homes for their entry " Where the Light Lands: A Deland Kitchen Remodel ." The award recognizes the firm’s full kitchen remodel in DeLand, Florida that reclaimed underused space and reorganized the room around a single, light-filled window. Held by the Greater Orlando Builders Association, the Parade of Homes showcases Central Florida’s most inspiring designers, remodelers, and home builders through a cost-free, self-guided tour that is open to the public and draws thousands of attendees each year.This marks another year of recognition for KBF in the Parade of Homes, and the firm’s principals, Adam Vellequette and Ashley Sheaffer, say the honor reflects the work of the entire team. “The level of talent in the design-to-build industry across Central Florida is incredibly strong, which makes this award all the more meaningful to us,” says Sheaffer. “We have so much respect for our fellow Parade participants, and we’re grateful to have our kitchen remodeling work recognized by the judges.”A Kitchen Layout That Was Working Against ItselfKBF’s winning entry began with a layout that was quietly working against itself. The original DeLand kitchen placed the range between two undersized rear windows and tucked the sink into the island, leaving the back wall as dead space. KBF’s team rebuilt the bones of the room: the range moved to a continuous run of cabinetry, the sink shifted to the back wall, and the island was repositioned to define the work zones without crowding them. Circulation widened, and the kitchen began to read as part of the larger living space rather than a hemmed-in galley.Why Did the Parade of Homes Judges Single Out This Kitchen?The defining gesture was a single, generous window centered above the new sink, installed in place of the two smaller ones. The Parade of Homes judges named it the “Outstanding Feature” of the space, citing how it floods the kitchen with natural light, lets the cabinetry color read true, and turns the view into part of the daily experience of standing at the sink. The window is also the clearest expression of the project’s underlying idea: a wall that had been working against the kitchen now anchors it.The judges also praised the room’s carefully considered details and its welcoming atmosphere. Behind the range, an arched opening frames the Wolf range like a proscenium, with a dramatic quartzite slab climbing the wall beneath a custom hood and a brass pot filler tucked into the composition. The same quartzite returns as a sculpted apron beneath the farmhouse sink, paired with a polished brass bridge faucet and a slim brass gallery rail along open quartzite shelving. Equally important to the judges was how seamlessly the new kitchen blended into the rest of the client’s existing home, reading as if it had always been part of the architecture.“The Parade is a wonderful way to show people what’s possible in their existing homes through thoughtful remodeling,” explains Vellequette. “It’s an honor to have our work win such praise, but all the credit goes to our phenomenal team at KBF and to our DeLand clients for trusting us with their home.”About the Central Florida Parade of HomesThe Central Florida Parade of Homes, presented by the Greater Orlando Builders Association, is an annual showcase of the region’s finest new construction, remodeling, and design work. The cost-free, self-guided tour is open to the public and recognizes excellence across a range of categories, including the Single Room/Living Space Remodeling category in which KBF Design Gallery’s DeLand kitchen earned First Place in 2026.Frequently Asked QuestionsWho won First Place for kitchen remodeling at the 2026 Central Florida Parade of Homes?KBF Design Gallery, a design-to-build firm based in Maitland, Florida, won First Place in the Single Room/Living Space Remodeling category of the 2026 Central Florida Parade of Homes for its DeLand kitchen remodel, “Where the Light Lands.”What did the judges name as the project’s outstanding feature?The judges named the kitchen’s single, large window — centered above the new sink, where two small windows had been — as the project’s “Outstanding Feature,” praising how it fills the room with natural light.Where is KBF Design Gallery located?KBF Design Gallery’s showroom is at 1295 South Orlando Avenue in Maitland, Florida, serving Central Florida communities including Orlando, Winter Park, DeLand, and New Smyrna Beach. The showroom is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.How can I schedule a consultation with KBF Design Gallery?Call 407-830-7703 or visit KBFDesignGallery.com to schedule a complimentary consultation with the KBF design team.About KBF Design GalleryKBF Design Gallery is a family-owned, award-winning design-to-build firm that has redesigned and remodeled thousands of homes in Central Florida. Offering comprehensive design-to-build services for kitchens, bathrooms, whole-home remodels, and home additions, the firm’s team approach and client-centric model set it apart from other design-to-build firms. KBF’s showroom is located at 1295 South Orlando Avenue in Maitland, Florida, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Inside a Beautifully Redesigned Kitchen in DeLand, Florida

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.