NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville wins NDTA Active-Duty Navy Unit of the Year

The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) recently announced the selection of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville as their Active-Duty Navy Unit of the Year for 2025.

The award recognizes units from each military service that demonstrate outstanding accomplishments in transportation, logistics, or passenger travel, according to NDTA’s website.

“NAVSUP FLCJ distinguished itself as the premier transportation architect for U.S. and Allied forces, enhancing warfighting readiness across a 7.6 million square mile area of operations,” Capt. Daryl Wilson, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville commanding officer, said in a letter as part of the nomination package to the NDTA. “By delivering innovative, precise, and forward-thinking logistics solutions, NAVSUP FLCJ established a new benchmark for transportation excellence.”

According to the command’s nomination package, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville transformed logistics operations in U.S. Southern Command by reducing transportation re-supply cycle times by 58 percent. The command also sustained a joint task force at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba by moving more than 14.6 million pounds of critical cargo.

Additionally, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville ensured a continuous fuel supply for 18 ships and more than 130 aircraft, enabling uninterrupted operations across the fleet.

To maximize efficiency and submarine readiness, the command’s Submarine Coordinated Allowance initiative consolidated more than $400 million in material into a single distribution hub. In 2025, a three-person transportation team executed 639 cargo shipments valued at $46 million in support of 61 active ships fleetwide.

“The competition across the department was exceptionally fierce, featuring outstanding packages from highly capable logistics units,” Wilson said in an email to the command. “Standing out among such a distinguished group is a direct testament to your unparalleled operational achievements, unwavering dedication, and superb support of our global logistics and warfighting missions. Our nomination package highlighted the phenomenal work you all do every day.”

NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville will formally represent the Navy and receive this award at the annual NDTA Fall Meeting, co-sponsored by U.S. Transportation Command, scheduled for October 2026 in Grapevine, Texas.

Through NAVSUP transformation initiatives, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville has evolved from a local storefront operation with several remote regional sites to a unified and decentralized single point provider of supply chain and logistics products and services for all Naval activities throughout Navy Region Southeast, from Texas to Cuba. For more information, visit https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-FLC-Jacksonville/.