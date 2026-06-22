I Kept the Warfighter in the Fight: Navy Nurse Retires After 38 Years of Service

Navy Cmdr. Carlton Bennett III served as an enlisted Sailor during a time when nearly every department on a Navy ship had a VCR, typewriters were used to draft official correspondence and paper letters were the only way to send correspondence home to loved ones.

During his time as an officer, he integrated advanced patient-facing health technologies to improve nursing workflow and patient safety.

On June 12, 2026, he retired during a ceremony held at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point after 38 years of service and holding every enlisted rank up to senior chief petty officer and commissioned rank up to commander.

“Everyone comes in for a different reason, but most soon find that service in the Navy is something bigger than themselves,” said Bennett. “They hold a place on a team with global influence.”

“With nursing, I could go anywhere and have tons of options on specialization.”

Bennett, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, enlisted Jan. 12, 1988, because he wanted to fly. At the time, the Navy had an “Aviation Warfare Systems Operator” rating that guaranteed a Sailor would fly if they made it through the program.

His duties involved anti-submarine operations on helicopters using sonar, radar, and magnetic detection systems, and operating sonobuoy systems. Later, he transitioned his career to serve as a helicopter rescue swimmer.

“The medical exposure in the rescue swimmer program piqued my interest in medicine and the opportunity to go into nursing and get a commission was too good to pass up,” said Bennett. “With nursing, I could go anywhere and have tons of options on specialization.”

“Success in the Navy is a long game."

Bennett earned his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of North Florida in 2006, a degree in Interprofessional Health Informatics in 2015 from the University of Minnesota and a Master of Science in Nursing Informatics from Liberty University in 2020.

During his career as a nurse, Bennett served at Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Commands Camp Lejeune, Guantanamo Bay, and Cherry Point in a variety of roles including perioperative nurse, assistant nurse informatics officer and director of surgical services. In his final assignment, he served as director of public health services at NMRTC Cherry Point.

“Success in the Navy is a long game. You must have patience, work hard, and become exceptionally good at your job,” said Bennett during his retirement ceremony. “Then, take advantage of opportunities that allow you to shine.”

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point is the keystone of medical readiness for units assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

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