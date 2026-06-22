Still Serving: Team Army Closes Warrior Games with Medals and Renewed Purpose

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – June 20, 2026– Team Army closed the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio with nearly 200 medals, but the final day of competition carried a message beyond the podium: recovery can lead to renewed purpose and continued service.

Across eight days of adaptive sports competition, Soldiers and veterans representing Team Army showed how recovery continues through movement, connection and support. From the first event to the closing ceremony, Team Army competitors used the Games to test their progress, rebuild confidence, reconnect with their athletic identities and demonstrate what is possible through adaptive reconditioning.

Their performances reflected strength, focus and discipline. Their presence reflected the broader mission of the Army Recovery Care Program: helping wounded, ill and injured Soldiers recover with purpose and move toward return to duty or successful transition.

During the closing ceremony, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, honored Warrior Games athletes for choosing to continue serving after injury, illness or sacrifice. He framed their participation not only as competition, but as an answer to a larger question: “What will I do next to serve?”

For Team Army, that question was visible throughout Warrior Games.

It was visible in athletes who returned to competition after difficult seasons of recovery. It was visible in first-time Warrior Games competitors who stepped onto a national adaptive sports stage and trusted their training, coaches and teammates. It was visible in the moments between events, when Soldiers and veterans cheered from the sidelines, celebrated one another’s wins and reminded each other that recovery doesn’t end at treatment.

“Team Army showed there’s always an opportunity to find joy, regardless of your current or past situations,” said Capt. Channda Mitchell, Team Army captain. “Adaptive sports allow us to show how strong, physically and mentally, we all are.”

Team Army competed across multiple adaptive sports throughout the week, including archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball and wheelchair rugby. Each event offered a different measure of endurance, strength, teamwork and adaptability, but the larger message remained consistent: recovery isn’t one path, one pace or one definition.

For some competitors, victory came through medals. For others, it came through showing up, trusting their bodies again, reconnecting with teammates or allowing themselves to be seen as athletes once more. Together, those moments helped define Team Army’s week in San Antonio and reflected the role adaptive sports can play in physical, mental and emotional recovery.

Caine described Warrior Games athletes as examples of adaptability, tenacity and grit. He also called them the “heart and soul” of the Warrior Games and the “heart and soul” of the country, connecting their presence in San Antonio to the larger joint force and the example they continue to set for service members, families and communities.

The chairman also emphasized that he was humbled to witness service members continuing to do incredible things. His remarks placed the Warrior Games within a broader military story, one where service does not end when a Soldier faces injury, illness or life-changing adversity.

Through ARCP, adaptive sports are part of a comprehensive recovery process that helps Soldiers build confidence, connection and purpose. Warrior Games gives that recovery mission a visible stage, showing the work that often happens long before competitors arrive at the starting line, court, pool or platform.

The 2026 Warrior Games also highlighted the support systems that make recovery possible. Coaches, families, teammates and care teams helped create an environment where competitors were challenged, encouraged and reminded that they are still part of something larger than themselves.

Caine’s closing charge was forward-looking. He challenged athletes to carry their resilience beyond the competition and invest in the next generation of warrior athletes and American warfighters by continuing to serve as examples in their communities, in the military and wherever they are called next.

As the Games came to a close, that message gave Team Army’s medals a deeper meaning. They represented more than athletic success. They reflected recovery in motion, shared commitment and the continued purpose Soldiers carry beyond competition.

The final day marked the end of Warrior Games week, but not the end of what it started for Team Army. The confidence gained in San Antonio will return home with competitors, families, coaches and care teams as Soldiers continue moving through recovery and toward what comes next.

As Team Army leaves San Antonio, their medals will stand as one measure of success. The larger impact will continue through the Soldiers, veterans, families, coaches and care teams who carry the lessons of the Warrior Games forward long after the final event.